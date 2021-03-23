IAS Launches First Industry-Wide Digital Ad Verification Training Program

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (IAS), a global leader in digital ad verification, has launched IAS Academy, the industry's first globally accredited training program for digital ad verification.

"IAS Academy empowers marketers with best-in-class training and tools so they can make well-informed decisions about the verification of digital ad quality," said Tony Marlow, CMO, IAS. "In a fast-paced environment where technology evolves quickly, we're proud to offer this program to the industry, helping marketers better control their media investments and deliver optimal outcomes for their campaigns."

IAS Academy provides training to digital media and advertising professionals from leading IAS experts. IAS Academy is designed to empower digital advertising professionals to become experts in digital ad verification and its implementation during campaigns, providing greater transparency and ultimately maximizing return of media investment. The training program covers in-depth digital ad verification topics such as brand suitability and ad fraud, media quality measurement, programmatic, and advertising channels and environments including mobile, video, CTV and more. IAS Academy includes self-paced assessments and four badge levels: IAS Verification Foundation; IAS Product Expert; IAS Verification Specialist: Set Up; and IAS Verification Specialist: Tagging & Technical.

Now more than ever, technology is evolving at a rapid pace and media spend is constantly scrutinized as a performance monitoring indicator, so education is essential to maximize the success of campaigns," said Diana Romero, Manager, Digital Standards and Partnerships, Publicis Media. "IAS was able to bring together all the fundamental elements of digital advertising, adding further confidence through sharing best practices on an industry-wide level through their IAS Academy program."

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital ad verification, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people in safe and suitable environments. IAS's mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. IAS is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of companies. For more information, visit integralads.com.

SOURCE Integral Ad Science (IAS)