26.05.2020 06:01:00

IAS Chosen To Provide Brand Safety Across the LinkedIn Audience Network

NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (IAS), the global leader in digital ad verification, announced today the first platform-wide agreement with the LinkedIn Audience Network to provide brand safety for all native ads across desktop, mobile web, and in-app. This integration uses IAS's predictive technology and real-time data to not only ensure that all campaigns activated through the LinkedIn Audience Network are brand safe, but also fraud-free.

Marketers rely on LinkedIn's Audience Network to reach millions of high-value professionals through trusted, third-party publishers. With this IAS integration, advertisers will now have an additional layer of brand protection to confidently deliver their messages in trusted environments. The integration will automatically filter out high-risk inventory before the bid is even placed for campaigns on the LinkedIn Audience Network.

"This relationship brings together the strengths of two trusted platforms joining forces so marketers can confidently activate ads on brand-safe inventory, finding the right environments for all campaigns," said Lisa Utzschneider, Chief Executive Officer, IAS. "As the LinkedIn Audience Network's first platform-wide brand safety partner, we can provide the highest level of brand safety protection for marketers across their platform."

It is now more important than ever for marketers to get the highest possible return from their media investment. IAS gives advertisers comprehensive coverage to ensure wherever an ad is placed reaches real people, in the right environments with the ability to make an impact.

"As the publishing landscape has evolved, marketers have come to recognize the importance of finding a trusted partner who can ensure that their ads are being served on brand safe publishers," said Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan, Senior Director Product Management, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions. "With IAS's pre-bid integration, marketers can scale their Sponsored Content ad campaigns to reach professional audiences and achieve up to a 3x increase in conversions."

Trust and transparency are ingrained in how both IAS and LinkedIn build products and relationships. This agreement offers marketers further control and consistency over the quality of media that is purchased within the LinkedIn Audience Network.

