IAR Systems Introduces IAR Academy on Demand to Maximize Flexibility in Developers' Learning Experience

UPPSALA, Sweden, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, introduces IAR Academy™ On Demand, enhancing the company's technical training program with on-demand online courses. The on-demand courses complement the already available scheduled courses and customized on-site training, increasing the availability of the training program and providing a flexible learning journey for today's embedded developers.

"IAR Academy On Demand provides new possibilities for embedded developers worldwide as it enables them to boost their skills anywhere and at any time," comments Stefan Skarin, President and CEO, IAR Systems. "Our 37 years in the industry have given us a unique and deep knowledge in embedded development, and as we are committed to sharing this knowledge to help our customers in their success, I am very happy to announce an enhanced IAR Academy offering. From now on we make it even easier for our customers to make the most out of their tools investment."

Since its launch in 2013, the technical training program IAR Academy has provided a unique opportunity for developers to boost their skills in embedded development, speed up project efficiency and meet tight deadlines easier. Thanks to IAR Systems' global reach, companies all over the world have completed courses in topics such as efficient programming and advanced debugging. IAR Academy On Demand is provided through a new training portal which allows developers to access training at their desks or on the go, in a pace that fits their learning preferences. The portal also offers opportunities to register for a live seminar, purchase different training modules, and request custom on-site training for an organization. With IAR Academy On Demand, developers have a choice in where and how to learn, with the ability to easily reference material they have learned.

"Today's connected embedded systems with richer user experiences are more complex than ever," says Vin D'Agostino, IAR Academy Manager, IAR Systems. "Creating maintainable code efficiently, and effectively debugging system requires intimate knowledge of how to apply advanced embedded systems tools. The enhanced IAR Academy offering addresses these needs with the quality level expected from an IAR Systems training experience. Together with the scheduled and on-site training courses, IAR Academy On Demand enables maximized flexibility for developers. More than training, IAR Academy is also a learning journey."

Details of IAR Academy On Demand is available at iar.com/academy. Visitors of embedded world 2020, February 25-27 in Nuremberg, Germany, will be able to get a live preview and try IAR Academy On Demand in IAR Systems' booth #5-340.

