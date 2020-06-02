SMI und DAX steigen stark. Steigen Sie über 10‘000 und 12‘000 Punkte? Jetzt handeln! -w-
02.06.2020 14:33:00

IAR Systems and GigaDevice Collaborate to Bring Powerful RISC-V Solutions to the Market

UPPSALA, Sweden, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, and GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc., the popular Flash memory and MCU provider, announce that they have formed a partnership in order to deliver powerful development tools for GigaDevice's RISC-V based microcontrollers (MCUs).

IAR Systems provides the C/C++ compiler and debugger toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench®. The toolchain offers leading code performance for size and speed, as well as extensive debugging functionality with a fully integrated debugger including simulator and hardware debugging support. Since 1983, IAR Systems' solutions have ensured quality, reliability and efficiency in the development of over one million embedded applications. The strong technology offering is accompanied by IAR Systems' renowned technical support and services.

GigaDevice is a leading fabless company engaged in advanced memory technology and IC solutions. The company was founded in Silicon Valley in 2005 and currently produces a wide range of SPI NOR Flash, SPI NAND Flash, and MCUs for use in embedded, consumer, and mobile communications applications with more than 1 billion units shipped every year. In 2019, GigaDevice launched the world's first RISC-V-based general-purpose MCU products.

The RISC-V technology and ecosystem are evolving rapidly, increasing the need for professional development tools. IAR Systems and GigaDevice are responding to this need with an increased collaboration to bring IAR Systems' leading compiler and debugger technology to users of GigaDevice's RISC-V-based MCUs, balancing processing power with reduced power consumption and a rich peripheral set. The collaboration will enable tens of thousands of companies to create powerful, easy-to-use, complete solutions based on RISC-V.

"We are very excited about this collaboration with GigaDevice as it will bring support for their award-winning RISC-V 32-bit processor core to our leading development tools," says Thomas Andersson, Product Manager, IAR Systems. "The combination of GigaDevice's processor core and IAR Embedded Workbench adds great device power optimization and development efficiency to the RISC-V community."

"We are pleased to join forces with IAR Systems to launch a powerful development platform that will accelerate the growth of the RISC-V ecosystem," says Eric Jin, Product Marketing Director, GigaDevice. "Together, we will offer powerful solutions for GigaDevice's GD32VF103 series that will enable our customers to meet the demanding requirements of today's interconnected applications, especially in areas such as industrial control, consumer, IoT, edge computing and artificial intelligence."

Support for GigaDevice RISC-V-based MCUs is provided in IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V and is available now. For developers who want to try IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V and GigaDevice's GD32VF103 series, IAR Systems provides an evaluation kit that is offered free of charge to companies with commercially viable development projects. Learn more at iar.com/riscv. 

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, Embedded Trust, C-Trust, IAR Connect, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, IAR KickStart Kit, I-jet, I-jet Trace, I-scope, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

IAR Systems Contacts
AnnaMaria Tahlén
Content & Media Relations Manager
IAR Systems
Tel: +46-18-16-78-00  
Email: annamaria.tahlen@iar.com

Tora Fridholm
CMO
IAR Systems
Tel: +46-18-16-78-00
Email: tora.fridholm@iar.com

GigaDevice Semiconductor Contacts
Shaun Fong
Director of Marketing
GigaDevice
Tel: +1-408-855-8336    
Email: shaun.fong@gigadevice.com

