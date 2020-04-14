IAPMO Publishes 2021 Editions of Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC), Uniform Mechanical Code (UMC)

ONTARIO, Calif., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO) has published the 2021 editions of the Uniform Plumbing Code® (UPC) and Uniform Mechanical Code® (UMC) in both hard-copy and electronic versions, completing a three‐year consensus development cycle accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

Significant changes to the UPC include:

New Appendix N – Impact of Water Temperature on the Potential for Scalding and Legionella Growth

New provisions for backflow prevention devices, assemblies and methods

New provision for temperature limiting devices

New guards and rails requirements for installation of equipment and appliances on roofs

New requirements for the discharge of temperature and pressure relief valve piping

New provision on leak detection devices

New provisions for potable water pumps

New standards for drain, waste and vent pipe and fittings

New provisions for drain waste and vent cleanouts

Circuit vent provisions have been updated and expanded

Updated fuel gas provisions

Updated medical gas provisions, including reordering of categories for ease of use

Significant changes to the UMC include:

New Appendix F – Geothermal Energy Systems

New guards and rails requirements for installation of equipment and appliances on roofs

New ventilation requirements for transient and nontransient occupancies

New ventilation requirements for indoor air quality for residential occupancies

Revisions to the requirements for air ducts, including factory-made air ducts and dampers

New provisions for factory-built grease ducts

New provisions for refrigeration systems, including pressure-limiting devices and hydrostatic expansion

Revisions to the sizing requirements for natural gas and propane piping systems

Modifications to the pressure rating requirements for hydronic piping applications

New requirements for fuel gas piping appliance shutoff valves, test pressure and overpressure protection devices

New tube fastener provisions for radiant heating and cooling

New requirements for residential compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling systems

New fire-extinguishing equipment and carbon monoxide detection requirements for exhaust systems

The 2021 Uniform Codes will once again be available electronically, meaning that if someone is working from home or in the field and left the code book at the office, it is accessible from a computer or mobile device.

The public at large is encouraged to participate in IAPMO's ANSI-accredited open consensus code development process. A code development timeline and other relevant information are available at IAPMO's website, https://www.iapmo.org/codes-standards-development/code-development.

The 2021 UPC and 2021 UMC may be purchased through the IAPMO bookstore at: https://bit.ly/2JnKtaf.

