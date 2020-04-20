|
IAPMO Makes Standards Free to Aid Fight Against COVID-19
ONTARIO, Calif., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to help plumbing and mechanical professionals perform their essential duty — protecting the public's health and safety — without incurring unnecessary financial hardship, the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO) has made some critical standards available free of charge.
"Because we know the challenges many in our industry now face include financial uncertainty, IAPMO is temporarily providing free remote access to the standards most vital in dealing with such viral threats as COVID-19," said IAPMO CEO GP Russ Chaney. "IAPMO understands we are all working together to combat COVID-19; access to codes and standards should not represent a roadblock in that battle."
The standards and codes available support the services essential to responding to COVID-19 and include performance and installation requirements for plumbing and mechanical systems. By granting free access, IAPMO hopes to enhance public understanding of how the proper functioning of these systems protects the health of the people they serve.
They are available at: https://www.iapmo.org/code-standard-development/covid-19-resources
Available standards and codes include:
- ASSE 1044, Trap Seal Primer-Drainage Types and Electric Design Types
- ASSE 1072, Barrier Type Floor Drain Trap Seal Protection Devices
- ASSE 6000, Infection Control Risk Assessment for All Building Systems
- ASSE 12000, Infection Control Risk Assessment for All Building Systems
- ASSE 13000, Service Plumber and Residential Mechanical Services Technician
- ASSE 15000, Inspection, Testing and Maintenance of Water-Based Fire Protection Systems
- ASSE 16000, Inspector and Plans Examiner
- IGC 127, Combined Hand-Washing Systems
- IGC 156, Wash Fountains and Lavatory Systems with or without Water Closets
- IGC 278, Concealed Type Waterless Urinals
- IGC 289, Portable Sealed Personal Showering Systems
- IGC 305, ABS and PVC Horizontal Backwater Valves with Lifting Devices
- IGC 316, Self-Cleaning Water Closets
- IGC 361, Flexible Corrugated Drain Connectors for Lavatories and Sinks
- Uniform Plumbing Code
- Uniform Mechanical Code
- Uniform Swimming Pool, Spa and Hot Tub Code
The White House and the Department of Homeland Security identified plumbing industry professionals as indispensable in their Guidance on the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce: Ensuring Community and National Resilience in COVID-19 Response. IAPMO published a guidance for plumbing professionals working under the threat of COVID-19 authored by Peter DeMarco, Executive Vice President of Advocacy and Research for The IAPMO Group: https://www.iapmo.org/media/23453/coronavirus_guidance_for_plumbers.pdf
For more information on IAPMO and its proactive initiatives in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, direct your web browser to https://www.iapmo.org/ibu/whats-new/coronavirus-resources.
