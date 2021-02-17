SMI 10’809 -0.9%  SPI 13’495 -1.0%  Dow 31’528 0.0%  DAX 13’909 -1.1%  Euro 1.0819 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’700 -0.7%  Gold 1’776 -1.1%  Bitcoin 46’139 5.0%  Dollar 0.8982 0.6%  Öl 64.0 0.6% 
17.02.2021 19:00:00

IAOP Names Canon Business Process Services a Top 100 Global Outsourcing Leader for the Fifteenth Straight Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Business Process Services  (Canon) has been named to the Leader category of the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' (IAOP®) 2021 Global Outsourcing 100® list. The list defines the standard of excellence in outsourcing service delivery. This is the fifteenth straight year in which Canon has been named a Leader in The Global Outsourcing 100. Only four other companies, including some of the largest outsourcing and consulting companies in the world, have achieved the same record of distinction.

Advancing business performance to a higher level.

"Canon Business Process Services should be proud of achieving excellence in the field," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO

"Now, more than ever, outsourcing end-users need to be able to easily identify and select the right company for their outsourcing needs," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "It is great recognition being named to The Global Outsourcing 100. Given the strong, global competition, Canon Business Process Services should be proud of achieving excellence in the field."

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes.

The Global Outsourcing 100 and its sub-lists are essential references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the industry's best companies. The lists include companies worldwide that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services — not just information technology and business process outsourcing, but also facility services, real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing and logistics. The organizations selected for The Global Outsourcing 100 are being recognized during the current IAOP 2021 Outsourcing World Summit®.

About Canon Business Process Services
Canon helps clients enable business agility, digital transformation and lead an increasingly evolving workforce. We solve these challenges by leveraging our experienced team backed by Six Sigma expertise and best-in-class technology. With professionals across the U.S. and in the Philippines, we have been named a Global Outsourcing 100 Leader in 2021 by IAOP for the fifteenth straight year. Canon Business Process Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. Learn more at cbps.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonBPO.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.
Press Contact: Ken Neal, kneal@cbps.canon.com  
Canon Business Process Services © 2021

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iaop-names-canon-business-process-services-a-top-100-global-outsourcing-leader-for-the-fifteenth-straight-year-301230191.html

SOURCE Canon Business Process Services

