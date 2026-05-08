IAG Q1 Profit Rises; Revenue Up 1.9%

(RTTNews) - IAG (BAY.L, IAG.L, INR.DE, IAG.MC) reported that its first quarter profit after tax increased to 301 million euros from 176 million euros, prior year. Basic earnings per share, in euro cents, was 6.5 compared to 3.7. Operating profit before exceptional items was 351 million euros compared to 198 million euros. Adjusted earnings per share, in euro cents, was 3.6 compared to 2.3.

First quarter total revenue was 7.18 billion euros, an increase of 1.9% from a year ago. Passenger revenue was 6.23 billion euros, up 3.8%. Total revenue before exceptional items was 7.18 billion euros, an increase of 1.9%.

The company said it is on track to continue with the remaining 1 billion euros of excess cash returns through to the end of February 2027, as previously stated.

At last close, IAG shares were trading at 397.78 pence, up 0.40%.

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