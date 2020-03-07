iaedp™ Symposium Shows Value of Collaboration in Decision Making in Eating Disorder Treatment

PEKIN, Ill., March 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collaboration between providers of various disciplines is a vital part of clinical practice in the treatment of eating disorders. Caring for complex patients at varying levels of treatment and in different environments requires that healthcare practitioners gain and practice effective interdisciplinary communication skills.

At the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™) 2020 Symposium, the presentation "Difficult Cases: the Art and Science of Clinical Decision Making" will address all eating disorder treatment professionals to enhance their clinical decision making, case conceptualization and communication skills through intra- and interdisciplinary discussion.

During the session, presenters Michaela Voss, MD, Joanna Wiese, PhD and Isabelle Bouchard, MS, RD, LD will review cases that include transgender adolescents, chronic failure-to-thrive children, high-performing athletes, individuals with limited socioeconomic resources and multi-cultural families.

Dr. Voss, graduated medical school from University of Kansas Medical Center–Kansas City, KS, in 2010. She completed pediatric residency in 2013 at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin – Milwaukee and graduated from adolescent medicine fellowship in 2016 at Seattle Children's Hospital – Seattle. Dr. Voss joined the Adolescent Medicine Department at Children's Mercy-Kansas City in 2016. Her current clinical focus includes eating disorders, transgender care, and mental health. Her research including eating disorders within the transgender community and creating a national eating disorder database with the Society of Adolescent Health and Medicine.

Dr. Wiese is a psychologist at Children's Mercy Kansas City outpatient eating disorder specialty clinic and an Assistant Professor at the University of Missouri Kansas City Medical School in the department of Pediatrics. She has treated eating disorders in a variety of inpatient, residential and outpatient treatment settings and has done research on eating disorders and help seeking behaviors among college students. She also has clinical training and research experience in behavioral treatments for eating disorders, including family-based treatment.

Bouchard obtained her bachelor's degree from Kansas State University and her Master's in Dietetics and Nutrition from the University of Kansas. Her Master's thesis focused on respiratory quotient as a metabolic indicator of health. Bouchard's current clinical focus is in treating adolescents and adults with eating disorders and disordered eating. She is the owner of Bamboo Nutrition, an outpatient practice for eating disorders in Columbia, MO.

The 2020 iaedp™ Symposium is slated for March 26-29 at the Omni at ChampionsGate in Orlando.

