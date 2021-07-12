SMI 11’990 0.6%  SPI 15’409 0.4%  Dow 34’870 1.3%  DAX 15’688 1.7%  Euro 1.0868 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’068 1.9%  Gold 1’809 0.3%  Bitcoin 30’958 3.0%  Dollar 0.9142 -0.1%  Öl 75.5 1.6% 
12.07.2021 05:30:00

iACADEMY wins 3 Brand Awards by the UK based - Global Brands Magazine

iACADEMY very deservedly receives three awards from Global Brands Magazine: Most Innovative Education Provider - Philippines, Award Title 2: Most Innovative Design School – Philippines, Best New School for Music Production and Technology – Philippines for the year 2021.

LONDON, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GBM's judging panel of industry experts and academics recognizes iACADEMY's extraordinary efforts in delivering outstanding education in its fields of business, computing, and design worldwide.

GBM_Final_Logo

It wasn't easy to choose winners for these categories, but iACADEMY has excelled in all three of them this year, even despite the pandemic, which continues to threaten education.

Based in Makati, Manilla, the school has combated the effects of the pandemic with webinar programs such as SHARE (Students Health in Adapting to Remote Education). They've also innovated and pushed the boundaries of online education by experimenting with TheraPETS to relieve students' stress.

Mr. Jay Reddy, The Director of Global Brands Magazine, commented: "Whilst many schools have adopted and overcome the pandemic with tried and tested methods, few such as iACADEMY truly pushed the boundaries and actually innovated in the face of the catastrophe. As such, we see fit that they are the receiver of all three awards."

"Our sights are set on outperforming our efforts in delivering exceptional value to our students. Every year, we raise our game to match the ever-changing demands of the industries, and we take it upon ourselves to make sure our students will continue to strive for excellence and contribute positive change. With all of these recognitions make our mission to be game-changers more pronounced, not only to our country, but also to the world," said Vanessa Tanco, iACADEMY President and CEO.

About iACADEMY

Information and Communications Technology Academy, better known as iACADEMY, is a private, non-sectarian educational institution in the Philippines. The school offers unique senior high school and undergraduate programs specializing in fields of software engineering, game development, business, animation, multimedia, film, music production and sound design.

Its newly built campus is located along Yakal in Makati Central Business District, The Philippines.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology and several more. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

Follow us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/globalbrandsmagazine and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-brands-magazine or hashtag us on Twitter @globalbrandsmag #globalbrandsmag

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1508879/GBM_Final_Logo.jpg

