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IAC InterActiveCorp Aktie 4497372 / US44919P5089

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
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05.05.2026 00:05:31

IAC Inc Reports Lower Q1 Revenue And Narrow Loss

(RTTNews) - IAC Inc. (IAC) on Monday reported first-quarter results with revenue declining from last year, while its net loss narrowed.

The company reported a net loss of $71.9 million, or $0.94 per share, compared with a net loss of $216.8 million, or $2.64 per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue decreased to $422.9 million from $481.7 million in the same period last year, reflecting softer performance across its portfolio.

IAC is currently trading after hours at $42.75, down $2.42 or 5.36 percent on the Nasdaq.

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