18.05.2021 23:00:00

iA Clarington to Voluntarily Delist the ETF Series Units of IA Clarington Emerging Markets Bond Fund

TORONTO, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Further to its announcement on April 12, 2021 that IA Clarington Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the "Fund") will terminate effective July 16, 2021 (the "Termination Date"), IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced that the ETF Series units of the Fund (the "ETF Series Units") (Ticker: IEMB) are expected to be voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") at the close of business on the Termination Date. 

Except in limited circumstances, the ETF Series of the Fund is closed to new further direct subscriptions. Investors can continue to trade ETF Series Units on the TSX until they are delisted.

If an investor holds ETF Series Units as of the close of business on the Termination Date, their holdings will be cancelled because of the termination and they will receive an amount equal to their share of the assets of the Fund.

Payments for cancelled units of the Fund will be made by July 20, 2021, two business days following the Termination Date. Payments for investors with nominee or intermediary accounts will be paid to the dealer nominee or intermediary, depending on the account registration.

About iA Clarington
A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of December 31, 2020, iA Clarington has over $15 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

About iA Investment Management
Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. ("iA Investment Management") operates as a subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. It was founded in 2004 and is based in Quebec. With over 100 investment professionals, iA Investment Management manages general portfolios, segregated funds and mutual funds for the Industrial Alliance group. As of December 31, 2020, iA Investment Management has over $102 billion in assets under management.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by iA Clarington. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, and iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license.

SOURCE IA Clarington Investments Inc.

﻿

