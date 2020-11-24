|
24.11.2020 20:45:00
iA Clarington Investments announces November 2020 distributions for Active ETF Series
TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced the November 2020 distributions for its Active ETF Series. Unitholders of record as of December 1, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on December 9, 2020.
Per-unit distributions are detailed below:
Active ETF Series
Ticker
Distribution
per unit
CUSIP
IA Clarington
Core Plus Bond Fund
ICPB
0.02695
44931X109
IA Clarington
IFRF
0.02710
44932R101
IA Clarington
Emerging Markets Bond Fund
IEMB
0.05558
44932C104
IA Clarington Loomis
IGAF
0.0000
45075G109
IA Clarington
Global Bond Fund
IGLB
0.05498
44932A108
IA Clarington
ISIF
0.01040
44933N109
For more information about IA Clarington Active ETF Series, please visitiaclarington.com/ETF
About IA Clarington Investments Inc.
A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of October 30, 2020, iA Clarington has over $14 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, and iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license.
The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid.
SOURCE IA Clarington Investments Inc.
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Börsen kräftig im Plus - Dow mit neuem Rekord -- SMI schliesst etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig stärker
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
An der Wall Street verläuft der Handel in Grün. Am heimischen Markt hielten sich Anleger am Dienstag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich im Plus. In Asien wurden derweil vor allem Gewinne beobachtet.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}