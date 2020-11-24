SMI 10’492 0.3%  SPI 12’992 0.3%  Dow 30’028 1.5%  DAX 13’292 1.3%  Euro 1.0835 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’508 1.3%  Gold 1’804 -1.9%  Bitcoin 17’544 4.5%  Dollar 0.9122 0.0%  Öl 47.8 4.3% 

24.11.2020 20:45:00

iA Clarington Investments announces November 2020 distributions for Active ETF Series

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced the November 2020 distributions for its Active ETF Series. Unitholders of record as of December 1, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on December 9, 2020.

IA Clarington Investments Inc. logo (CNW Group/IA Clarington Investments Inc.)

Per-unit distributions are detailed below:

Active ETF Series

Ticker

Distribution

per unit

CUSIP

IA Clarington

Core Plus Bond Fund

ICPB

0.02695

44931X109

IA Clarington 
Floating Rate Income Fund              

IFRF

0.02710

44932R101

IA Clarington

Emerging Markets Bond Fund

IEMB

0.05558

44932C104

IA Clarington Loomis 
Global Allocation Fund    

IGAF

0.0000

45075G109

IA Clarington

Global Bond Fund

IGLB

0.05498

44932A108

IA Clarington
Strategic Income Fund                       

ISIF

0.01040

44933N109

For more information about IA Clarington Active ETF Series, please visitiaclarington.com/ETF

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.
A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of October 30, 2020, iA Clarington has over $14 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, and iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license.

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid.

SOURCE IA Clarington Investments Inc.

