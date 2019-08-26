26.08.2019 23:33:00

iA Clarington Investments Announces August 2019 Distributions for Active ETF Series

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced the August 2019 distributions for its Active ETF Series. Unitholders of record as of September 3, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable on September 11, 2019.

Per-unit distributions are detailed below:

Active ETF Series

Ticker

Distribution

per unit

CUSIP

IA Clarington

Core Plus Bond Fund

ICPB

0.02020

44931X109

IA Clarington

Global Bond Fund

IGLB

0.01080

44932A108

IA Clarington

Emerging Markets Bond Fund

IEMB

0.02133

44932C104

 

For more information about IA Clarington Active ETF Series, please visitiaclarington.com/ETF

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.
A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of July 31, 2019, iA Clarington has over $15 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license.

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid.

