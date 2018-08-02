02.08.2018 22:20:00

iStar Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results and Initiates Quarterly Common Dividend

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar (NYSE: STAR) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The Company published a presentation detailing its results and a reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial metrics, which can be found on its website, www.istar.com, in the "Investors" section.

Highlights for the quarter include:

  • Net income of $42.9 million or $0.54 per diluted share

  • Adjusted net income of $43.6 million or $0.55 per diluted share

  • Initiated quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, or $0.36 per share on an annualized basis, with the first payment on August 31 to shareholders of record on August 15

  • $269 million of originations from core new loan and net lease businesses

  • $190 million in proceeds from legacy asset sales

  • $146 million reduction (84%) of non-performing loans

  • Consolidated Net Lease Venture I and recognized a gain of $68M, formed Net Lease Venture II subsequent to the end of the quarter

  • Upsized new term loan to $650M from $377M and repriced coupon 25bps lower

"With solid earnings, a strong balance sheet and substantial liquidity, we are delighted to begin paying a regular quarterly dividend to our shareholders," said Jay Sugarman, iStar's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing this presentation beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET. This conference call will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through iStar's website and by using the dial-in information listed below:

Dial-In:

(800) 288-8960

International:

(612) 332-0342

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in from 7:00 p.m. ET on August 2, 2018 through 11:59 p.m. ET on August 16, 2018 by calling:

Replay:

(800) 475-6701

International:

(320) 365-3844

Access Code:

451422

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions. The Company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), with a diversified portfolio focused on larger assets located in major metropolitan markets. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

iStar logo. (PRNewsFoto/iStar Financial Inc.)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/istar-reports-second-quarter-2018-results-and-initiates-quarterly-common-dividend-300691445.html

SOURCE iStar

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

13:32
Vontobel: Apple schlägt alle Rekorde
09:37
Tesla haussiert nachbörslich
08:31
SMI vor Konsolidierung?
30.07.18
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 11.15% Coupon p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dropbox Inc
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Chinas Wirtschaft wächst kräftig
29.05.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / June 2018
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Musks Versprechen lässt Aktie abheben
Juli 2018: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Wie die Zukunft von Tesla laut Experten aussieht - und was Apple damit zu tun hat
VAT-Aktie im Minus: VAT meldet Auftragseinbruch im zweiten Quartal
Novartis plant Arzneimittelvorräte für ungeordneten Brexit
Feintool erhält grünes Licht für Kauf von Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen
Apple steigert Umsatz und Gewinn - Aktie auf Rekordniveau
Cardano kann laut Mitgründer bald eine Billion US-Dollar Marktkapitalisierung knacken
Dialog Semiconductor beendet Übernahmegespräche mit Synaptics - Aktie im Aufwind
Vontobel: Facebook: langfristige Korrektur oder attraktive Einstiegschance?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Zolldrohungen belasten
Anzeichen einer weiteren Eskalation des Handelskonflikts zwischen den USA und China vermiesten den Anlegern an der Wall Street am Donnerstag die Stimmung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB