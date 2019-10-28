+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
28.10.2019 14:12:00

i2c Partners with DCR Strategies to Expand Multi-Currency Employee Incentive Programs Globally

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital banking and payments processing technology and infrastructure, today announces its partnership with DCR Strategies Inc. TruCash (DCR | TruCash), a leading FinTech provider and prepaid industry pioneer committed to fast-tracking the development of branded digital payment technology.  Through this partnership, i2c provides global card processing to DCR and its customers, including numerous multi-currency and multi-lingual options.

i2c Inc. logo (PRNewsFoto/i2c Inc.)

i2c's global, single source code platform allows DCR to create unique incentive programs that companies can offer to its employees around the world.  Programs are multi-currency with multi-lingual cardholder servicing tools and can be customized for each client or market.

"DCR has a substantial active customer base with millions of cards issued in 27 countries, and we're excited to partner with them to help speed their expansion efforts into new regions around the globe," stated Peg Johnson, Global Head of Client Experience at i2c Inc. "Their global footprint and focus on creating differentiated rewards and loyalty programs align with i2c's global card processing and digital banking capabilities extremely well, and we look forward to supporting DCR's global growth."

Through this partnership, DCR can easily launch new card programs to customers quickly and with great efficiency using i2c's single, multi-lingual and multi-currency global platform.  i2c's connections to all the major card networks around the globe allows DCR to seamlessly integrate with issuers in any country where they wish to launch new programs.

"The highly configurable i2c platform is exactly what DCR needs in order to swiftly and efficiently launch unique card programs into new countries and territories around the world," said Diana Fletcher, President of DCR.  "Uptime and reliability are of extreme importance to us so that our cardholders never experience downtime, and i2c's proven track record of over 19 years continuous uptime, along with unmatched speed-to-market capabilities, made this partnership an easy decision for us.  We are extremely pleased with the implementation in the first few countries and are looking forward to launching additional programs across the globe that makes transacting effortless for our customers and their lives easier."

About DCR Strategies Inc. | TruCash

DCR Strategies | TruCash works with a growing network of over 500 brands across the globe and manages over 1B in transactions, with 7 million cardholders – in over 27 countries around the world. Recognized as a leader in the payments industry, we deliver creative incentive & reward solutions, unique loyalty programs, and efficient disbursement systems, along with comprehensive marketing and support services for businesses, financial institutions and government departments. DCR Strategies has offices in Canada, USA, UK, Ireland and China. You can learn more at www.dcrstrategies.com.

About i2c Inc.

i2c Inc. drives innovation to the global digital banking and payments industry with a multi-function payments and digital banking platform built for endless possibilities. Advanced "building block" processing technology at its core provides a vast suite of credit, debit and prepaid solutions —all from a single global SaaS platform. This enables clients to dynamically configure payment solutions with unparalleled flexibility, agility and performance while maintaining highly secure and reliable payments.

Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology helps organizations drive revenue growth, scale and adapt to change while supporting millions of users in more than 200 countries and territories and all time zones. Visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at #i2cinc.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i2c-partners-with-dcr-strategies-to-expand-multi-currency-employee-incentive-programs-globally-300946100.html

SOURCE i2c Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
US-Ölproduktion dürfte an Dynamik verlieren
13:26
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Dufry AG, Logitech International SA, Julius Baer Group Ltd
12:50
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:57
Vontobel: derimail - «Better safe than sorry» - Callable BRCs mit extra tiefer Barriere
10:02
News am laufenden Band
09:47
SMI mit Schwung nach oben
24.10.19
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Parallelen zu den Zwanzigern - Experte warnt vor dem Platzen einer neuen Blase
Videospielplattformen: Hier verdienen Gamer Bitcoins
Watch Partner Quanta Computer kehrt Apple den Rücken - das Ende der Apple Watch?
ABB-Aktie etwas fester: ABB übernimmt chinesischen Anbieter von Ladelösungen für Elektrofahrzeuge
JPMorgan sieht prekäre Lage auf den Geldmarkt zukommen - Fed-Geldspritze wirkungslos
Polyphor-Aktien nicht zu stoppen - Weitere Kursgewinne
SMI leicht im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen können bis Handelsende zulegen
Bitcoin-Erholungsrally setzt fort - Sprung über 9'000-Dollar-Marke
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Weshalb der Euro zum Franken stabil notiert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leicht im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen können bis Handelsende zulegen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Montag mit leicht positiver Tendenz. Der DAX zeigt sich stärker. An den Börsen in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB