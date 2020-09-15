15.09.2020 05:43:00

I-880 Express Lanes to Open for Business Oct. 2

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) today announced that the Interstate 880 Express Lanes in Alameda County will begin operations at 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at which time the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA), will adjust the tolling rules for its existing State Route 237 Express Lanes to match those for the I-880 Express Lanes. These rules include:

  • All vehicles must have a FasTrak® toll tag to use the Express Lanes;
  • Three-person carpools, buses, vanpools and motorcycles travel toll-free with a FasTrak Flex toll tag set to the 3+ position;
  • Two-person carpools with a FasTrak Flex toll tag set to the 2+ position pay half-price tolls;
  • Solo drivers of eligible clean-air vehicles (CAVs) and two-person carpools in clean-air vehicles pay half-price tolls with a FasTrak CAV toll tag. Eligible CAVs are those with red, purple or orange decals; and
  • Other solo drivers pay the full toll to use the Express Lanes with either a standard FasTrak toll tag or a FasTrak Flex tag set to the 1 position.

Operating hours for Express Lanes are weekdays from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tolls rise as traffic increases and decline as traffic falls. Signs over the roadway indicate toll rates for various destinations. Customer always pay the toll displayed when they enter the Express Lane, even if toll rates change during their trip. Toll-paying customers pay for each toll zone they enter. There are six toll zones along southbound I-880 from Hegenberger Road in Oakland to Dixon Landing Road near the Fremont/Milpitas border and five toll zones along northbound I-880 from Dixon Landing Road to Lewelling Blvd. in San Lorenzo.

Travelers can visit 511.org to learn everything they need to know to use the I-880 and State Route 237 Express Lanes, as well as to view a series of easy-to-watch videos explaining all aspects of the I-880 Express Lanes.

MTC Logo (PRNewsFoto/MTC)

Bay Area Express Lanes (PRNewsfoto/Metropolitan Transportation Com)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i-880-express-lanes-to-open-for-business-oct-2-301130710.html

SOURCE Metropolitan Transportation Commission

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 10.26
4.33 %
UBS Group 11.43
2.47 %
The Swatch Grp 214.80
1.70 %
Adecco Group 50.44
1.45 %
CieFinRichemont 66.54
0.85 %
Zurich Insur Gr 340.50
-0.44 %
Alcon 51.34
-0.47 %
Sika 217.00
-0.82 %
Swisscom 494.50
-1.18 %
Swiss Re 75.72
-1.28 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14.09.20
Geld- und Realpolitik im Fokus
14.09.20
Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Bluechips mit 45% Barriere
14.09.20
Sector Rotation in Equities
11.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 7.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Allianz, AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
11.09.20
SMI bleibt in Lauerstellung
10.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc
09.09.20
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.09.20
Schroders: Sechs Gründe, die für eine beschleunigte Automatisierung sprechen
02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
mehr
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Weber und Rohner planen anscheinend Fusion von UBS und Credit Suisse - Aktien ziehen an
Warren Buffett bereits investiert: Alles Wichtige zum Börsengang von Snowflake
Siegfried wird Impfstoff von Biontech und Pfizer abfüllen
Goldpreis: Nach der EZB-Sitzung ist vor der Fed-Sitzung
Ölgigiant BP: Zeitalter steigender Ölnachfrage ist vorbei - BP-Aktie leichter
Deshalb legt der Euro zum US-Dollar zu - wenig Bewegung zum Franken
Nestlé-Aktie wechselt ins Minus: Übernahmeangebot für US-Firma Aimmune läuft bis am 9. Oktober
Deal mit Softbank: NVIDIA greift nach Chip-Designer ARM - NVIDIA-Aktie legt zu
Google will bis 2030 komplett auf CO2-freie Energie wechseln - Alphabet-Aktie profitiert
AstraZeneca-Aktie im Minus: Tests von aussichtsreichem Corona-Impfstoff nach Stopp fortgesetzt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI schliesst fester-- DAX letztendlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel in Grün
An der Wall Street wurden zum Wochenbeginn Zuschläge verbucht. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag mit positivem Vorzeichen, der deutsche DAX notiert mit leichten Verlusten. Asiens Indizes starteten mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB