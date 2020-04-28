Hyundai Previews All-New Elantra N Line Model

SEOUL, South Korea, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today revealed the first images and a sneak preview video of the all-new 2021 Elantra/Avante N Line sedan. The upcoming Elantra N Line adds N brand specific design elements, chassis upgrades and a turbocharged engine to the recently revealed 2021 Elantra. Hyundai's high-performance N brand develops fun-to-drive cars that make the driver's heart beat faster whenever they're behind the wheel. Inspired by N brand, N Line trims add sporty design elements and refined powertrain/chassis upgrades to the all-new Elantra recently introduced.

Hyundai's high-performance N brand product portfolio offers everything from motorsport to base model. N Line is characterized by N-specific design and performance upgrades. Hyundai is expanding its N Line model line-up to enable even more customers to experience the N feeling.

A sneak preview video and teaser images can be viewed, downloaded and embedded at hyundainews.com; https://hyundaius.co/35baxj3 and Hyundai's other social media channels.

