28.04.2020 02:54:00

Hyundai Previews All-New Elantra N Line Model

SEOUL, South Korea, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today revealed the first images and a sneak preview video of the all-new 2021 Elantra/Avante N Line sedan. The upcoming Elantra N Line adds N brand specific design elements, chassis upgrades and a turbocharged engine to the recently revealed 2021 Elantra. Hyundai's high-performance N brand develops fun-to-drive cars that make the driver's heart beat faster whenever they're behind the wheel. Inspired by N brand, N Line trims add sporty design elements and refined powertrain/chassis upgrades to the all-new Elantra recently introduced.

Hyundai's high-performance N brand product portfolio offers everything from motorsport to base model. N Line is characterized by N-specific design and performance upgrades. Hyundai is expanding its N Line model line-up to enable even more customers to experience the N feeling.

A sneak preview video and teaser images can be viewed, downloaded and embedded at hyundainews.com; https://hyundaius.co/35baxj3 and Hyundai's other social media channels.

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company offers a range of world-class vehicles and mobility services in more than 200 countries. Hyundai Motor sold more than 4.4 million vehicles globally in 2019, and currently employs some 120,000 personnel worldwide. The company is enhancing its product lineup with vehicles designed to help usher in a more sustainable future, while offering innovative solutions to real-world mobility challenges. Through the process Hyundai aims to facilitate 'Progress for Humanity' with smart mobility solutions that vitalize connections between people and provide quality time to its customers.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:
http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

Disclaimer: Hyundai Motor Company believes the information contained herein to be accurate at the time of release. However, the company may upload new or updated information if required and assumes that it is not liable for the accuracy of any information interpreted and used by the reader.

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-previews-all-new-elantra-n-line-model-301047962.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

