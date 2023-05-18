Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'438 -0.7%  SPI 15'075 -0.7%  Dow 33'536 0.3%  DAX 16'163 1.3%  Euro 0.9750 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'367 1.0%  Gold 1'958 -1.2%  Bitcoin 24'384 -1.0%  Dollar 0.9051 0.7%  Öl 76.0 -1.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Bitcoin oder Gold? Das sehen Profi-Investoren als bessere Absicherung gegen Börsenturbulenzen an
Das rät Charlie Munger jungen Anlegern: "Die Investmentlandschaft hat sich stark verändert"
Blick ins Portfolio: So sieht Carl Icahns Aktiendepot im ersten Quartal 2023 aus
EOS kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es
Neues gesetzliches Zahlungsmittel? Liechtenstein will Bitcoin einführen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
On113454047UBS24476758Roche1203204Tesla11448018Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Meyer Burger10850379Amazon645156Swiss Re12688156Moderna44811242NVIDIA994529Valiant1478650
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Hyundai Motor Aktie [Valor: 722610 / ISIN: USY384721251]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.05.2023 22:37:00

Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept Restored - After 50 Years, Unveiled at Its Birthplace Italy

Hyundai Motor
36.14 CHF 4.15%
Kaufen Verkaufen
  • Recreated Pony Coupe Concept makes debut in Lake Como nearly 50 years after its original debut at 1974 Turin Motor Show
  • Rebuilt by original designer, Giorgetto Giugiaro, the Pony Coupe Concept has been faithfully recreated to exacting specifications and original materials
  • Original Pony Coupe Concept inspired current flagship concept, N Vision 74 which makes its Italian debut at 'Hyundai Reunion' event and then at the Concorso d'Eleganza on May 20th
  • Pony Coupe Concept is now widely considered a retro-futuristic classic that has served as design inspiration for more recent Hyundai Motor models and represents a significant part of the brand's proud heritage
  • Like the original, the origami-like exterior design features geometric lines and pure unadorned surfaces while the minimalist interior is distinguished by its driver-focused floating architecture

COMO, Italy and SEOUL, South Korea, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company's recreated Pony Coupe Concept has made its world premiere — nearly 50 years after its original debut — in Lake Como, Italy. Originally unveiled at the 1974 Turin Motor Show, the Pony Coupe Concept is an important vehicle in the company's history and design heritage.

Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept Restored - After 50 Years, Unveiled at Its Birthplace Italy

Hyundai Motor unveiled the rebuilt Pony Coupe Concept at the inaugural Hyundai Reunion, a heritage brand platform that reflects on Hyundai Motor's past and its future direction.

Under the Pony Coupe Concept restoration project, Hyundai Motor Company has brought the original Pony Coupe Concept shown at the 1974 Turin Motor Show back to life. This restoration project is a testament to the spirit, daring passion and ambition that Hyundai employees and executives had to create a global brand with the Pony Coupe Concept at its forefront.

"Despite the poor industrial environment in the 1970s, my grandfather and Hyundai's Founding Chairman Ju-young Chung poured his heart and soul into rebuilding Korea's economy and improving the lives of its people after the devastating Korean War. He finally realized his vision of making Korea a country capable of developing its own vehicles with perfection," said Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group. "I express my sincere gratitude to everyone from both Italy and Korea who played a critical role in the success of Pony."

"In the age of electrification, a key condition for Hyundai Motor Company to become a leader in future mobility will be our ability to remain faithful to the unshakable values we inherited," said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. "Moving forward, through Hyundai Reunion and other heritage communication initiatives, we will continue to leverage our past as a unique vector for our future innovation."

When asked about his first interaction with Hyundai on the development of the 1973 Pony Coupe Concept more than fifty years prior to the reunion, Giugiaro revealed: "Hyundai approached us to start a complete redesign of a model, without much experience. I was skeptical at first because I didn't know Hyundai Motor at that time. We were all impressed by the passion and commitment of the Hyundai engineers. They were sharp, curious, open and extremely eager to learn. They immediately embraced the working methods that were new to them. They sacrificed themselves to make a good impression — for company and their partners. I'm proud and honored to witness how this company has evolved since we first met."

Luc Donckerwolke, President and Chief Creative Officer of Hyundai Motor Group, added, "The restoration of this unique vehicle is a milestone in Hyundai's history. It represents our beginnings and our commitment to the future. It serves as a legacy for generations to come. It virtually symbolizes the mobile relay baton we are passing from the past to the future of the company."

"The Pony Coupe Concept reflects the company's gratitude and dedication to the challenging spirits that people at Hyundai Motor had back in 1974," said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Design Center. "The rebirth of the Pony Coupe Concept is a meaningful milestone in the history of Hyundai Motor because it signifies not only our beginnings but also our commitment to the future with our new dreams."

"It is very special to have significant people from the company's early days meet those who are leading the company into the future," said Sungwon Jee, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor Company. "It also marks the launch of Hyundai Reunion, our platform for showcasing the brand's heritage. This is where one can see how our past success still serves as a basis for our daring attitude today. This spirit of innovation can be seen in these two models as well as the people who made them possible."

More information about Hyundai Motor can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com.

Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept Restored - After 50 Years, Unveiled at Its Birthplace Italy

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-pony-coupe-concept-restored---after-50-years-unveiled-at-its-birthplace-italy-301829139.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd. (GDRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd. (GDRs)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Werterhalt-Strategie der RealUnit Schweiz AG | BX Swiss TV

Das Jahr 2022 war ein schwieriges Jahr für die Märkte. Wie hat sich dieses Jahr auf die Performance der RealUnit Schweiz AG und der Werterhalt-Strategie ausgewirkt?

Wie funktioniert der Aktientoken der RealUnit Schweiz AG und wird er häufiger nachgefragt als die traditionelle Aktie?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Dani Stüssi, CEO der RealUnit Schweiz AG im Experteninterview mit Matthias Müller, Head of Markets & Services der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Werterhalt-Strategie der RealUnit Schweiz AG | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

18.05.23 Werterhalt-Strategie der RealUnit Schweiz AG | BX Swiss TV
17.05.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
17.05.23 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte zeigen Stärke
17.05.23 Durchbruch in der Alzheimer-Forschung bei Eli Lilly
16.05.23 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Mercedes-Benz Group AG
16.05.23 Börse Aktuell - Im Schuldenstreit verstreicht die Zeit
16.05.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 5.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Givaudan, Lonza, Swiss Life
15.05.23 SMI verfehlt Jahreshoch um einen Punkt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12'329.90 12.04 F1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'437.78 17.05.2023 15:31:50
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Preissenkungen bei Tesla gehen in die nächste Runde: Model Y ist nun günstiger als das US-Durchschnittsauto
Netflix Aktie News: Netflix am Donnerstagvormittag im Aufwind
SMI im Feiertag -- Dow schlussendlich fester -- DAX übersteigt Jahreshoch und schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Grün
Credit-Suisse-Aktie: Staatsfonds von Katar prüft offenbar Ansprüche gegen die Schweiz - Kreditversicherung der CS wird nicht ausgelöst
VW-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Kernmarke von Volkswagen erhält Effizienzprogramm
Netflix Aktie News: Anleger decken sich am Nachmittag mit Netflix ein
Neues gesetzliches Zahlungsmittel? Liechtenstein will Bitcoin einführen
Rekordstrafe für Meta im EU-Datenschutzstreit möglich - Meta-Aktie mit Plus
1. Quartal 2023: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust veräussert erneut Berkshire-Hathaway-Aktien
Konkurrenz zu Tesla: So wollen Nikola und Voltera bei Wasserstoff-Tankstellen zusammenarbeiten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit