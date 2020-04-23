Hyundai Partners with Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee to Support COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing In the City of Houston

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America announced the expansion of its support for COVID-19 drive-thru testing to 22 hospitals nationwide with $4.3 million in grants through its Hyundai Hope On Wheels program. These grants are designed to combat the coronavirus by providing increased access to testing throughout the nation.

The company has partnered with Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Houston Health Department, and the Houston Health Foundation to help those communities most vulnerable.

"I am so pleased to be able to bring this donation to the City of Houston to compliment the hard work of the City and Harris County to ensure that there is mass testing in our community," said Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. "This donation will provide greater access to testing to various areas around the City and County and will bring diagnostic testing to local neighborhoods. Diagnostic testing can help save lives, prevent community spread and prevent Houston from becoming a larger hot-spot. The ability to help facilities where persons are incarcerated is also vital to saving lives."

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a particular threat to children with cancer, many of whom have compromised immune systems. Each center is following CDC guidelines for testing eligibility: patients with a doctor order must have clinical factors of at-risk populations (like children with cancer), or work as health/child care professionals. Each is a certified test center for the state.

Hyundai and its over 825 dealers have also provided support to local institutions with financial assistance, food donations, face mask headband production and loaned vehicles. Additional support has been provided to Hyundai owners and first responders through the company's Hyundai Assurance program. To learn more about Hyundai Hope On Wheels COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Centers and view the most updated list of partnering hospitals, please visit www.hyundaihopeonwheels.org or visit https://www.hyundainews.com/en-us/releases/3026 to read the national release.

