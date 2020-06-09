09.06.2020 20:00:00

Hyundai of Moreno Valley Details its 2020 Hyundai Tucson and Santa Fe Specials

MORENO VALLEY, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car shoppers looking for a new family vehicle will be thrilled to hear that Hyundai of Moreno Valley is offering limited-time specials on two select new models: the 2020 Hyundai Tucson and 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe. The specials include 0% APR and deferred payments for qualified buyers. In addition, special lease offers are available for customers that choose to lease rather than purchase.

Specifically, Hyundai of Moreno Valley is offering:

  • 0% APR for 72 months and 90-day deferred payments for a purchased 2020 Hyundai Tucson
  • $229 per month for 36 months for a leased 2020 Hyundai Tucson ($2,699 due at signing)
  • 0% APR for 72 months and 90-day deferred payments for a purchased 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
  • $239 per month for 36 months for a leased 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe ($3,599 due at signing)

These specials are available to qualified customers that finance through Hyundai Motor Finance. Note that these special offers are valid through June 30, 2020.

Interested customers are encouraged to request more details by contacting the sales team directly at 951-900-4248. Those that choose to reach out digitally should visit the dealership's website at http://www.hyundaiofmorenovalley.com. Those that would like to visit Hyundai of Moreno Valley in person can do so at 27500 Eucalyptus Ave. in Moreno Valley, California.

 

SOURCE Hyundai of Moreno Valley

