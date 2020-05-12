|
12.05.2020 19:00:00
Hyundai of Mankato Offers $500 Bonus for First Responders
MANKATO, Minn., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First responders are working now more than ever to keep the public safe. As a thank you to these brave individuals Hyundai of Mankato is offering a $500 bonus towards the lease or purchase of a new Hyundai vehicle.
This bonus offer is available now through January 4, 2021. To be eligible for this offer individuals must be active as a police officer, sheriff, sheriff deputy, correctional officer, state trooper, paid or volunteer firefighter, EMT/paramedic, 911 dispatcher, healthcare professional, hospital employee or spouse of a first responder. Eligible individuals must provide verifiable proof of active service or employment. Buyers or lessees are subject to credit approval prior to signing.
Hyundai of Mankato is home to a full range of new Hyundai models including fan-favorites like the Hyundai Tucson, Hyundai Santa Fe, Hyundai Kona and more.
When individuals shop at Hyundai of Mankato, they not only receive the Hyundai 10-year/100,000-mile limited warranty but they get it doubled. The local dealership offers a special 20-year/200,000-mile limited powertrain warranty that is available on every new Hyundai model available on the dealership lot.
Hyundai of Mankato is currently offering at-home test drives to give shoppers the opportunity to have the full car-buying experience, even while shopping from home.
Interested individuals looking for more information on the available inventory or specials at Hyundai of Mankato can visit the dealership's website online, https://www.hyundaiofmankato.com/. For specific inquiries, contact a member of the Hyundai of Mankato team directly by calling 507-550-1175. The Hyundai of Mankato dealership is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
SOURCE Hyundai of Mankato
