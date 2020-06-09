09.06.2020 23:00:00

Hyundai of Albany Offers the Highly Capable 2020 Hyundai Tucson Compact SUV

ALBANY, Ore., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SUV shoppers in the Willamette Valley have a plethora of choices for the highly popular compact SUV segment, but a standout model is the 2020 Hyundai Tucson at Hyundai of Albany. The 2020 Tucson greatly impresses, with its eye-catching styling, advanced technologies, pleasing driving dynamics and a spacious, versatile and well-equipped cabin.

The 2020 Hyundai Tucson has a beautiful design, with its athletic stance, sweeping curves and LED lighting. Buyers of the Tucson can choose from many color options, including four new hues: Cream White, Magnetic Force, Stellar Silver and Winter White. Inside the Tucson, the cabin can comfortably seat five passengers, with a generous amount of headroom and legroom. With multimedia technologies like the Qi wireless charging pad and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, it's easy for drivers to stay connected to their world.

The Tucson delivers excellent performance with its robust engine options. The 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine generates 161 horsepower and 150 pound-feet of torque, while the 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine cranks out 181 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque. All Tucson models come equipped with a smooth and efficient 6-speed automatic transmission, which has a SHIFTRONIC mode for manual shifting capabilities. With the available Active On-Demand All-Wheel Drive system, the Tucson provides confident traction when driving over slippery and uneven surfaces.

Drivers of the Tucson can count on a very safe ride, especially with its abundance of safety-enhancing driving assistance technologies. This includes Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Driver Attention Warning, High Beam Assist, a Surround View Monitor and Lane Keeping Assist.

For more information about the 2020 Tucson and other models at Hyundai of Albany, automotive shoppers can visit the dealership's website at http://www.hyundaiofalbany.com or call (541) 967-9105.

 

SOURCE Hyundai of Albany

Lonza Grp 468.90
3.21 %
Novartis 84.14
2.04 %
Nestle 105.36
1.76 %
Roche Hldg G 333.20
1.20 %
Givaudan 3'338.00
1.15 %
Zurich Insur Gr 341.30
-2.49 %
Swiss Life Hldg 371.60
-2.62 %
CS Group 10.18
-2.63 %
UBS Group 11.07
-2.68 %
Adecco Group 48.67
-3.28 %
SMI seitwärts - Finanztitel im Plus | BX Swiss TV

