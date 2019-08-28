Hyundai Motor's Leftover Materials Re:Styled by Zero + Maria Cornejo

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company is partnering with ready-to-wear fashion brand Zero + Maria Cornejo to host Re:Style, an exclusive cultural event showcasing a creative upcycling collaboration between the automotive and fashion industries. The event will take place on September 6, the opening night of the 2020 S/S New York Fashion Week, at the trendy Public Kitchen restaurant in New York.

Re:Style focuses on upcycling, an emerging cultural trend that encourages the transformation of car seat materials into new products. The event will present a vision for the creative reuse of automotive materials for fashion and connect with people who care deeply about the environment and seek more ethical consumption.

The event's theme, "saving the planet in style," will bring to life a collaboration between Hyundai Motor Company, Hyundai Transys (a Hyundai parts company and one of the premier car seat manufacturers in the world) and New York based-fashion brand Zero + Maria Cornejo.

For the project, Hyundai and Zero + Maria Cornejo have produced a 15 piece capsule collection reusing the leftover leather produced after the seat development by Hyundai Transys and upcycled Zero + Maria Cornejo fabrics.

"The whole idea is to do something creative with things that have had a life before," said Maria Cornejo. "It's about making something new and re-imagining things. Re-create, re-imagine, re-cycle. How do we get creative with less?"

Zero + Maria Cornejo is recognized as an eco-friendly designer brand known for using natural dyes, natural silk, and materials that require minimal oil, and is also renowned for taking the conservation of natural ecosystems and environmental issues into consideration.

"Hyundai Motor designed Re:Style to further our mission of becoming a more sustainable company and to create dialogue around eco-conscious lifestyles," said Wonhong Cho, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor Company. "This cultural event in the heart of New York City allows us to partner with one of the preeminent eco-friendly designers and share our vision for progressing humanity. We're aiming to prove that you can create something beautiful and new from something that was once used."

