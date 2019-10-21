+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
21.10.2019 17:34:00

Hyundai Motor Previews HDC-6 NEPTUNE Concept and Trailer Set to Debut at the North American Commercial Vehicle Show

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) revealed today the first rendering images of its concept for a hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric truck, HDC-6 NEPTUNE. Known for its leadership in fuel cell technology with integrated capabilities for the passenger and commercial vehicle markets, HMC will debut its latest commercial truck concept during this year's North American Commercial Vehicle Show in Atlanta. In addition, Hyundai Translead (HT) will also reveal its eco-friendly, high-performance refrigerated concept trailer solution, HT Nitro ThermoTech®. The joint press conference will take place on October 29, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA. 

Supporting the company's vision for a zero carbon emission fuel cell truck, Hyundai's name for its concept HDC-6 NEPTUNE, recognizes the Roman god of the seas, Neptune, symbolizing the hydrogen powered natural elements of the sea – the largest potential source of hydrogen fuel on Earth.

"We have cemented the fuel cell technology leadership position in the passenger vehicle sector with the world's first commercially produced fuel cell EV and the second generation fuel cell EV, the NEXO," commented Edward Lee, Head of Commercial Vehicle Business Division at Hyundai Motor Company. "With the introduction of HDC-6 NEPTUNE, in addition to the road proven Xcient fuel cell truck, we expand our technology leadership into the commercial vehicle sector by unveiling our vision of how fuel cell electric trucks can resolve the environmental equations of widely used commercial vehicles and our commitment to create a decarbonized society."

In addition to HDC-6 NEPTUNE's unique construction, fuel system and advanced in-cab technology, its modern design draws inspiration from the streamliner railway trainsets of the 1930s with its Art Deco function-driven style.  Similarly, the HDC-6 NEPTUNE design team found new ways to combine both form and function to create an entirely unique new solution within the commercial vehicle industry.

Hyundai's commercial offerings include trucks from Class 2 to Class 8 and buses which are manufactured in three international plants and currently sold in 130 countries around the world since 1970s.

Hyundai Motor Company
Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is committed to becoming a lifetime partner in automobiles and beyond with its range of world-class vehicles and mobility services available in more than 200 countries. Hyundai sold more than 4.5 million vehicles globally in 2018 and is currently employing more than 110,000 employees worldwide. Hyundai Motor continues to enhance its product line-up with vehicles that are helping to build solutions for a more sustainable future, such as NEXO, the world's first dedicated hydrogen-powered SUV.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

Hyundai Translead
Hyundai Translead is the leading van trailer manufacturer since 2017. The company manufactures dry and refrigerated trailers as well as flatbeds, chassis, and dollies. Hyundai Translead is 100% owned by Hyundai Motor Group and was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.hyundaitranslead.com

Disclaimer: Hyundai Motor Company believes the information contained herein to be accurate at the time of release. However, the company may upload new or updated information if required and assumes that it is not liable for the accuracy of any information interpreted and used by the reader.

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motor-previews-hdc-6-neptune-concept-and-trailer-set-to-debut-at-the-north-american-commercial-vehicle-show-300942095.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

