Hyundai Motor Aktie [Valor: 722610 / ISIN: USY384721251]
03.05.2022 01:30:00

Hyundai Motor Launches First Exclusive Metamobility NFT Collection, 'Shooting Star'

Hyundai Motor
  • Hyundai Motor expanded its NFT community at the fastest pace ever as 100,000 Discord members gathered in a week, selling out every 'Hyundai x Meta Kongz' NFT
  • Hyundai Motor to issue 10,000 Ethereum-based Metamobility NFTs on its official website on May 9-10
  • Launch to apply the 'Reveal' method by showing a placeholder image first, then revealing the actual 'Shooting Star' NFT images later
  • Starting with the 'Shooting Star' NFTs sale, Hyundai Motor to create a NFT project within its 'Metamobility universe'  

SEOUL, South Korea, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company will offer its first exclusive Metamobility Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collection, 'Shooting Star,' through its official NFT website, on May 9-10.

Hyundai Motor Launches First Exclusive Metamobility NFT Collection,‘Shooting Star’

 

(PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor Company)

The 'Shooting Star' collection builds on the momentum created on April 18 when Hyundai Motor announced that it would become the first automaker to build a global NFT community.

For its NFT community, Hyundai Motor launched dedicated channels on Discord and Twitter as well as an official website that launched on May 2 to form an online community.

On May 9-10, Hyundai Motor will sell 10,000 official Ethereum-based 'Shooting Star' NFTs on its official NFT website. Pre-sale for whitelist buyers who won the NFT community event hosted by Hyundai Motor will be on May 9, followed by a general sale on May 10.  

The sale of an NFT in the form of a shooting star will be followed by the latest film of 'Hyundai x Meta Kongz,' which ends with 'Kongz' finding a shooting star stuck in a Hyundai Pony windshield wiper.

Hyundai Motor's Metamobility NFT applies the 'Reveal' method, showing a placeholder image first, and then revealing the actual individual NFT images later. In other words, the 10,000 placeholder 'Shooting Star' NFTs will turn into unique Metamobility NFTs in various shapes in late May.

"Starting with our 'Shooting Star' NFTs, we are expanding the Hyundai brand experience into the 'Metamobility universe,' creating unique opportunities for our NFT community members to join in the fun," said Thomas Schemera, Hyundai Motor's Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Experience Division. "We plan to launch more unique NFTs based on the 'Metamobility universe' concept and introduce more member benefits to expand the community going forward. We welcome everyone to be part of our experimental journey."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motor-launches-first-exclusive-metamobility-nft-collection-shooting-star-301537025.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group

