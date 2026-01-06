|
06.01.2026 03:17:44
Hyundai Motor Group Unveils Human-Centered AI Robotics Strategy At CES 2026
(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor Group revealed its new AI Robotics Strategy at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, outlining a bold plan to lead the era of human-centered robotics under the theme "Partnering Human Progress."
The strategy focuses on three pillars: partnering humans with co-working robots in manufacturing, building an End-to-End robotics value chain with Boston Dynamics, and collaborating with global AI leaders such as Google DeepMind and NVIDIA to accelerate humanoid innovation.
Boston Dynamics introduced the product version of its Atlas® robot, set to be deployed at Hyundai Motor Group Manufacturing America by 2028. Atlas is designed to reduce physical burdens on workers by performing higher-risk sequencing tasks, paving the way for robot commercialization and collaborative factory environments.
Hyundai also announced plans to establish a Physical AI Application Center and a dedicated robot manufacturing plant, leveraging its global value chain to digitize real-world data for AI learning. The Group showcased Atlas, Spot®, and MobED at its CES booth, offering interactive demonstrations of AI-powered robotics.
By integrating robotics, AI, and manufacturing expertise, Hyundai Motor Group aims to position itself as a leader in the Physical AI industry, driving innovation across mobility, logistics, and smart factories.
Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr
Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?
David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.
Im Video geht es um:
📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?
Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.
