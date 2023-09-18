Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Hyundai Motor Aktie
19.09.2023 01:30:00

Hyundai Motor Group, SG Enable and SAVH Launch End-to-End Mobility Solution for Persons with Visual Impairment in Singapore

Hyundai Motor
33.81 CHF -7.97%
  • Hyundai Motor Group pilots an indoor/outdoor navigation solution for persons with visual impairment with SG Enable, the focal agency for disability and inclusion in Singapore, and the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped (SAVH)
  • The solution is part of the Group's Universal Mobility Project to better serve people with mobility barriers with its smart mobility solutions for end-to-end journeys
  • The Group works with innovative tech startups to provide an integrated navigation guide using hardware-free positioning and obstacle monitoring with computer vision
  • The solution will be tested in Enabling Village, the first inclusive community space in Singapore dedicated to integrating persons with disabilities into society

SEOUL, South Korea and SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today launched a pilot program in Singapore to demonstrate an indoor/outdoor navigation solution that assists persons with visual impairment. The Group is partnering with SG Enable, the focal agency for disability and inclusion in Singapore, and the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped (SAVH) on this initiative.

Hyundai Motor Group, SG Enable and SAVH Launch End-to-End Mobility Solution for Persons with Visual Impairment in Singapore

This pilot program in Singapore marks the second phase of the Group's Universal Mobility Project to better serve persons with disabilities through the broad application of its smart mobility solutions for end-to-end journeys. The Group has completed the first phase by launching EnableLA in Los Angeles, California, in 2021 to improve the transportation of people with mobility barriers, using wheelchair-accessible Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride SUVs.

The development of this assistive mobility solution aligns seamlessly with the Group's Smart City vision, which was unveiled at the 2022 World Cities Summit in Singapore. The vision depicts a future urban landscape that is centered around human values. It emphasizes the integration of diverse mobility solutions, including navigation features designed to address transportation challenges faced by persons with disabilities.

"In order to realize a smart city where every citizen can enjoy the freedom of mobility, it is necessary to develop an end-to-end mobility solution that supports the entire movement process, from pre-boarding to post-boarding of a vehicle," said Hyeyoung Kim, Vice President and Head of Smart City Innovation Group at Hyundai Motor Group. "To make fundamental changes that achieve our goal, it will take collaborative efforts across the entire ecosystem, including the public and private sectors, not just by a single company."

http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai, Kia Global Media Center (kianewscenter.com), Genesis Media Center

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motor-group-sg-enable-and-savh-launch-end-to-end-mobility-solution-for-persons-with-visual-impairment-in-singapore-301930223.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group

