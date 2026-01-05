|
05.01.2026 02:26:37
Hyundai Motor Group Outlines 2026 Vision
(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor Group has shared its strategic vision for 2026, with Executive Chair Euisun Chung presenting priorities aimed at driving customer-focused transformation, strengthening ecosystem competitiveness, and advancing AI-driven innovation to meet evolving market dynamics.
In his new year remarks, Chung outlined five key priorities: customer-focused evolution, agile decision-making, ecosystem competitiveness, bold collaboration, and leading new industry standards. He expressed gratitude to employees and customers for their contributions in 2025, noting that the coming year will bring both challenges and opportunities.
Chung emphasized the importance of staying close to customer needs, encouraging employees to reflect on whether products fully embody customer perspectives and uphold uncompromised quality. He highlighted that resilience and progress depend on continuous transformation guided by customer insights.
He also called for agile decision-making, stressing the need for leaders to engage directly in the field and prioritize fast, clear communication. By adopting flexible approaches, the Group aims to enhance efficiency and innovation.
On ecosystem strength, Chung noted that sustainable growth requires exceptional performance across the entire supply chain, from vehicles to robotics. He underscored that a healthy ecosystem amplifies the Group's competitive advantage.
Finally, Chung pointed to AI as a defining factor in future competitiveness. He emphasized bold collaboration with diverse partners to navigate this transformation, leveraging Hyundai's design and manufacturing expertise alongside valuable data from operations and customer experiences. He expressed confidence that expanding collaboration will deliver greater value to customers and position the Group at the forefront of AI-driven industry standards.
