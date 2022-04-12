|
13.04.2022 01:00:00
Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung named as the 'Visionary of the Year' at Newsweek's World's Greatest Auto Disruptors Award
- Accolade presented at inaugural Newsweek World's Greatest Auto Disruptors event
- Award recognizes Executive Chair Euisun Chung for his integral role in the rise of Hyundai and Kia globally
- Under Chung's leadership, Hyundai Motor Group continues to redefine what's possible in mobility and is providing increased freedom of movement for humanity
NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group's Executive Chair, Euisun Chung, today won the 'Visionary of the Year' award at the inaugural Newsweek World's Greatest Auto Disrupters event.
Newsweek recognized Chung for his significant role in the rise of Hyundai and Kia in the global automotive industry. Under his leadership and bold vision for the future, the Group is redefining what is possible in mobility, and providing greater freedom of movement for humanity through vehicle electrification, robotics and advanced air mobility (AAM).
"Today's leading automakers are pushing the boundaries in ways that keep us moving and also capture the imagination. The disruptors on this list deserve to be recognized for pushing the industry forward, as well as for their leadership in responding to the challenges brought on by the pandemic," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek.
Executive Chair Chung said: "On behalf of everyone at Hyundai Motor Group, I would like to thank Newsweek for these three prestigious awards. They reflect the hard work of all our people and business partners, who are focused on transforming the Group into a smart mobility solutions provider with sustainability at the core of what we do. Their dedication to making disruptive technologies a reality is why I am here to share this honor."
"Hyundai Motor Group is committed to making our mobility vision a reality to benefit all humanity. We want to enable more time and more space for everyone to do what truly drives them. Of course, Hyundai Motor Group cannot achieve this alone. I hope that our vision inspires the imaginations of talented people all over the world, and that they will join us in solving the greatest challenges facing humanity," said Chung.
In all, the Group won three out of the six awards given at the World's Greatest Auto Disrupters 2022 event. Newsweek also honored the Group for 'Research and Development Team of the Year' and 'Powertrain Evolution of the Year'.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motor-group-executive-chair-euisun-chung-named-as-the-visionary-of-the-year-at-newsweeks-worlds-greatest-auto-disruptors-award-301523505.html
SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group
