26.06.2020 05:15:00

Hyundai Motor Group Becomes Most Awarded Automotive Group in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Initial Quality Study

SEOUL, South Korea, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group received the most model-level awards in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS), as seven models ranked highest in their segments.

Kia Motors Corporation tied for the highest in overall initial quality with a score of 136 problems per 100 vehicles (PP100), making it the highest-marked mass market brand for the sixth consecutive year. It tallied four segment wins and brand level award — the most for an individual brand. Kia Forte (compact car), Kia Sedona (minivan), Kia Sorento (upper midsize SUV) and Kia Soul (small SUV) each ranked highest in their segments.

Hyundai and Genesis, respectively, won in two and one segments.

For Hyundai, J.D. Power ranked Hyundai Tucson as the best compact SUV in initial quality, while Hyundai Veloster also earned the top score in the compact sporty car segment. In addition, Hyundai Accent and Elantra both finished second in their respective segments, while Santa Fe finished third.

Genesis led the premium segment as the top-ranked premium nameplate for four consecutive years. The G70 scored 129 PP100 to rank as the top Compact Premium Car for the second year in a row.

The 2020 U.S. Initial Quality Study is based on responses from 87,282 purchasers and lessees of new 2020 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study, which provides manufacturers with information to facilitate the identification of problems and drive product improvement, was fielded from February through May 2020.

The 2020 study, redesigned for its fifth generation, is now based on a 223-questionnaire covering nine vehicle categories: infotainment; features, controls and displays; exterior; driving assistance (new for 2020); interior; powertrain; seats; driving experience; and climate.

About Hyundai Motor Group
Hyundai Motor Group is a global corporation that has created a value chain based on automobiles, steel, and construction and includes logistics, finance, IT and service. With about 250,000 employees worldwide, the Group's automobile brands include Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp and Genesis. Armed with creative thinking, cooperative communication and the will to take on all challenges, we are working to create a better future for all.

More information about Hyundai Motor Group, please see: www.hyundaimotorgroup.com

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:
worldwide.hyundai.com or globalpr.hyundai.com

Visit the Kia Motors Global Media Center for more information: www.kianewscenter.com

For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit https://www.genesis.com

Disclaimer: Hyundai Motor Group believes the information contained herein to be accurate at the time of release. However, the company may upload new or updated information if required and assumes that it is not liable for the accuracy of any information interpreted and used by the reader.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group

