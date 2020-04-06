06.04.2020 15:24:00

Hyundai Motor announces warranty extension for Hyundai owners during COVID-19

  • Hyundai extends original warranties that expire between March and May, 2020
  • Extended warranty covers more than 1.21 million vehicles worldwide

MARKHAM, ON, April 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Hyundai Motor Company today launched Hyundai C A R E, a warranty extension policy for its vehicles worldwide. The program will provide support for Hyundai customers who may face difficulties in getting vehicle maintenance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are looking for every chance to help our Hyundai family during these extraordinary times. We understand that many of them may currently not be able to visit us for vehicle servicing," says Don Romano, President and CEO of Hyundai Auto Canada. "With Hyundai C A R E, we want to give customers a sense of relief concerning their eligibility for warranty repairs and related services in the coming months."

In the Canadian market, registered owners who currently have a 5-year warranty that is expiring in March, April or May, may qualify for their warranty to be honoured until June 30th, 2020. In order to be eligible, the owner must have possessed the vehicle before March 1st, 2020. More than 1.21 million Hyundai vehicles in 175 countries will be eligible for the Hyundai C A R E warranty extension.

Vehicle maintenance has been deemed an essential service in most of the country. While many showrooms have closed, the majority of Hyundai service departments have remained open to help all those who need to stay mobile, especially frontline workers. Hyundai C A R E will help alleviate customer's concern about expiring warrant overage and provide some peace of mind.

All warranty work must be performed at Hyundai dealerships and the extension will add to the 5-year element of Hyundai Canada's warranty. Extended warranties and CPO will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. If you are experiencing an issue with your vehicle that cannot be addressed at this time, please contact your local Hyundai Dealer. The current mileage and the issue in question will be recorded and the repair will be completed when operations return to normal.

Hyundai C A R E comes amid a global reaction to the outbreak of COVID-19, which has caused many countries to take various precautionary measures that include closing non-essential facilities. The well-being of Hyundai customers and employees is a high priority at the company. Hyundai is closely monitoring COVID-19 developments and complying with measures in local markets to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus.

About Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout Canada by Hyundai Auto Canada and are sold and serviced through more than 220 dealerships nationwide. Hyundai is also the first to offer a second-generation zero-emissions Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle to Canadian customers, called the NEXO. More information about Hyundai and its vehicles can be found at www.HyundaiCanada.com.

SOURCE Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 9.21
6.45 %
LafargeHolcim 36.34
5.89 %
The Swatch Grp 192.55
5.59 %
Adecco Group 37.25
5.32 %
Swiss Life Hldg 320.90
5.01 %
Roche Hldg G 325.05
0.73 %
Givaudan 3'014.00
0.63 %
Swisscom 532.00
0.04 %
Geberit 400.50
-0.37 %
SGS 2'219.00
-0.49 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
11:30
DAX-Future: Flaggen-Resistance 9.800 – 10.120 im Fokus
10:38
Vontobel: Der Fall und Aufstieg des schwarzen Goldes
10:35
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08:17
SMI dürfte Erholung fortsetzen
05:44
Daily Markets: SMI – Widerstände in greifbarer Nähe / Nvidia – Käufer bleiben tonangebend
30.03.20
Die pandemie im spiegel der konjunkturdaten
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:00
Schroders: Navigating the uncharted: How can private equity investors respond to the COVID-19 crisis?
09:50
Schroders: Watch: Europe"s response to coronavirus assessed
03.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus unser Arbeitsleben (und das Klima) verändern könnte
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Volle Kriegskasse: Warren Buffett könnte fast jedes börsengelistete US-Unternehmen übernehmen
Wall Street vor grünem Start -- SMI kräftig im Plus -- DAX reisst kurzfristig 10'000er-Marke -- Nikkei beendet Handel mit Aufschlägen
Bargeld verpönt: Corona gibt Rückenwind für Geschäft von Wirecard & Co.
Börsenexperte über Corona-Hilfen von Fed und US-Regierung: Schlagkraft einer "Atombombe"
Nach Ausverkäufen: Top-Manager kaufen bei SMI-Unternehmen zu
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Krisenschutz: Darum ist der US-Dollar in der Coronakrise so gefragt
EMS-CHEMIE mit Gewinnwarnung - Aktie schüttelt Verluste ab
UBS hat bis jetzt Kredite von 1,8 Milliarden Franken vergeben - UBS-Aktie gefragt
SNB interveniert weiterhin am Devisenmarkt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street mit grünem Start -- SMI kräftig im Plus -- DAX reisst kurzfristig 10'000er-Marke -- Nikkei beendet Handel mit Aufschlägen
An den US-Börsen kommt es am Montag zu einer Rally. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt beginnt die neue Woche mit Aufschlägen. An der japanischen Börse und in Hongkong war eine positive Tendenz zu verzeichnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB