Hyundai Motor announces warranty extension for Hyundai owners during COVID-19

MARKHAM, ON, April 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Hyundai Motor Company today launched Hyundai C A R E, a warranty extension policy for its vehicles worldwide. The program will provide support for Hyundai customers who may face difficulties in getting vehicle maintenance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are looking for every chance to help our Hyundai family during these extraordinary times. We understand that many of them may currently not be able to visit us for vehicle servicing," says Don Romano, President and CEO of Hyundai Auto Canada. "With Hyundai C A R E, we want to give customers a sense of relief concerning their eligibility for warranty repairs and related services in the coming months."

In the Canadian market, registered owners who currently have a 5-year warranty that is expiring in March, April or May, may qualify for their warranty to be honoured until June 30th, 2020. In order to be eligible, the owner must have possessed the vehicle before March 1st, 2020. More than 1.21 million Hyundai vehicles in 175 countries will be eligible for the Hyundai C A R E warranty extension.

Vehicle maintenance has been deemed an essential service in most of the country. While many showrooms have closed, the majority of Hyundai service departments have remained open to help all those who need to stay mobile, especially frontline workers. Hyundai C A R E will help alleviate customer's concern about expiring warrant overage and provide some peace of mind.

All warranty work must be performed at Hyundai dealerships and the extension will add to the 5-year element of Hyundai Canada's warranty. Extended warranties and CPO will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. If you are experiencing an issue with your vehicle that cannot be addressed at this time, please contact your local Hyundai Dealer. The current mileage and the issue in question will be recorded and the repair will be completed when operations return to normal.

Hyundai C A R E comes amid a global reaction to the outbreak of COVID-19, which has caused many countries to take various precautionary measures that include closing non-essential facilities. The well-being of Hyundai customers and employees is a high priority at the company. Hyundai is closely monitoring COVID-19 developments and complying with measures in local markets to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus.

About Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout Canada by Hyundai Auto Canada and are sold and serviced through more than 220 dealerships nationwide. Hyundai is also the first to offer a second-generation zero-emissions Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle to Canadian customers, called the NEXO. More information about Hyundai and its vehicles can be found at www.HyundaiCanada.com.

