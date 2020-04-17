+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
17.04.2020 01:00:00

Hyundai Model Research Available on Hyundai of St. Augustine Website

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shoppers looking for more information on Hyundai vehicles should spend some time browsing the research tab on the Hyundai of St. Augustine website. The staff at this Hyundai dealership want their customers to be informed on current Hyundai models before deciding to purchase or lease one. Hyundai fans who wish to expand their knowledge of the Hyundai brand will also enjoy these pages.

Currently, there are research pages for the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe and the 2020 Hyundai Venue. The 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe is a crossover SUV designed for families. Drivers who need a lot of space will enjoy the maximum of 71.3 cubic feet of cargo space. The 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe is available in five trim levels.

The 2020 Hyundai Venue is a subcompact SUV model. While SUVs are seen as family vehicles, this model is a strong choice for adventure seekers. Safety features like Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning help to provide peace of mind when driving on the road. More information on these new Hyundai models can be found on their respective model research pages.

If interested customers would like to check out these research pages, they can find them at hyundaiofstaugustine.com. They can also speak with a sales team member by dialing 904-567-7175. The current hours at Hyundai of St. Augustine are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

 

SOURCE Hyundai of St. Augustine

