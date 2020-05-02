+++ Bitcoin Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! +++ -w-
02.05.2020 07:00:00

Hyundai Drivers Who Need Their Vehicle to Do More Can Find Accessories at Mathews Hyundai

MARION, Ohio, May 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The vehicles in the Hyundai lineup come complete with a multitude of features to make life easier and more fun for drivers. However, many drivers still need additional items to get the most out of their chosen Hyundai vehicle.

Mathews Hyundai offers a huge selection of Hyundai-certified accessories that are specially made to fit the numerous vehicles in the brand's lineup. Some of the most popular accessories include roof racks, floor mats, cargo liners, cargo nets, cargo organizers and ball hitches for trailering.

Drivers looking for a specific accessory for their Hyundai vehicle are also invited to inform Mathews Hyundai as to what they need, and the dealership will gladly special order the item.

After picking out accessories, the service technicians at Mathews Hyundai will help with installation.

In addition to their selection of Hyundai-certified accessories, Mathews Hyundai offers a large inventory of new Hyundai vehicles. Regularly available models include the Elantra and Sonata sedans, along with the Tucson, Santa Fe and Palisade crossovers. A wide selection of high-quality used vehicles from imported and domestic brands is also available at Mathews Hyundai.

Drivers interested in accessorizing their Hyundai vehicle are invited to contact Mathews Hyundai by phone at 833-331-0082 or through its website at http://www.mathewseasthyundai.com. Mathews Hyundai is located at 1793 Marion Mount Gilead Road in Marion.

 

SOURCE Mathews Hyundai

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 433.10
2.46 %
Givaudan 3’233.00
-0.31 %
LafargeHolcim 40.04
-1.01 %
Nestle 101.90
-1.05 %
Sika 159.70
-1.24 %
UBS Group 10.34
-4.17 %
The Swatch Grp 193.15
-5.04 %
CS Group 8.73
-5.21 %
Swiss Re 69.66
-5.53 %
Swiss Life Hldg 341.90
-6.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Das Paradoxon zwischen Konjunkturhilfen und Verschuldung - CME Group
30.04.20
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV
30.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Clariant AG
30.04.20
Vontobel: Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
30.04.20
SMI-Schwergewichte machen den Spielverderber
30.04.20
Weekly Hits: Fintech – Beschleunigte Disruption / Goldminen – Verwerfungen als Chance
27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Schroders: Five key developments in EM debt in the coronavirus crisis
29.04.20
Q&A: Could now be the time to invest in healthcare?
29.04.20
Schroders: So erkennen Anleger Greenwasher
mehr
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nikkei geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende - China geschlossen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Boeing treibt 25 Milliarden Dollar auf - keine Staatshilfen
April 2020: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Boeing besorgt sich über Anleihen 25 Milliarden US-Dollar - Aktie dreht ins Minus
EZB veröffentlicht Corona-Szenarien für 2020 und 2021
April 2020: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Atlassian macht mehr Umsatz und Gewinn - Aktie dreht ins Plus
Ryanair erwartet hohe Quartalsverluste - Aktie bricht ein
Die grössten digitalen Münzen: Verlierer und Gewinner der Kryptos 2019

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht tiefrot ins lange Wochenende -- DAX knickt schlussendlich ein
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX gaben am Donnerstag deutlich nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB