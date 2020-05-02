Hyundai Drivers Looking for Additional Vehicle Cleaning Services are Invited to Serra Hyundai

TRUSSVILLE, Ala., May 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With current events, many people are being more careful when it comes to cleanliness and the items they handle. One item that gets handled a lot is the vehicle that people drive on an almost daily basis. The frequent handling allows for a lot of dirt and germs to build up.

To keep drivers safe and healthy, Serra Hyundai offers cleaning and sanitation services at its in-house service center. The highly-skilled service technicians will do a thorough job of cleaning the interior of the vehicle and will pay special attention to the hard-to-clean areas.

While cleaning, the service technicians can perform a vehicle inspection to ensure optimal performance and dependability.

In addition to its in-house service center, Serra Hyundai provides a high-quality shopping experience for drivers looking for a new vehicle. New models that are regularly available include the Accent, Elantra, Sonata, Venue, Kona, Tucson, Santa Fe and Palisade. A variety of financing options are available, including traditional purchasing and leasing.

Drivers interested in having their current Hyundai vehicle cleaned or are interested in shopping for a new model are encouraged to contact Serra Hyundai through its website at http://www.serrahyundai.com or by phone at 205-304-0228. Serra Hyundai is located at 1503 Gadsden Highway in Trussville.

