+++ Bitcoin Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! +++ -w-
02.05.2020 07:00:00

Hyundai Drivers Looking for Additional Vehicle Cleaning Services are Invited to Serra Hyundai

TRUSSVILLE, Ala., May 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With current events, many people are being more careful when it comes to cleanliness and the items they handle. One item that gets handled a lot is the vehicle that people drive on an almost daily basis. The frequent handling allows for a lot of dirt and germs to build up.

To keep drivers safe and healthy, Serra Hyundai offers cleaning and sanitation services at its in-house service center. The highly-skilled service technicians will do a thorough job of cleaning the interior of the vehicle and will pay special attention to the hard-to-clean areas.

While cleaning, the service technicians can perform a vehicle inspection to ensure optimal performance and dependability.

In addition to its in-house service center, Serra Hyundai provides a high-quality shopping experience for drivers looking for a new vehicle. New models that are regularly available include the Accent, Elantra, Sonata, Venue, Kona, Tucson, Santa Fe and Palisade. A variety of financing options are available, including traditional purchasing and leasing.

Drivers interested in having their current Hyundai vehicle cleaned or are interested in shopping for a new model are encouraged to contact Serra Hyundai through its website at http://www.serrahyundai.com or by phone at 205-304-0228. Serra Hyundai is located at 1503 Gadsden Highway in Trussville.

 

SOURCE Serra Hyundai

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 433.10
2.46 %
Givaudan 3’233.00
-0.31 %
LafargeHolcim 40.04
-1.01 %
Nestle 101.90
-1.05 %
Sika 159.70
-1.24 %
UBS Group 10.34
-4.17 %
The Swatch Grp 193.15
-5.04 %
CS Group 8.73
-5.21 %
Swiss Re 69.66
-5.53 %
Swiss Life Hldg 341.90
-6.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Das Paradoxon zwischen Konjunkturhilfen und Verschuldung - CME Group
30.04.20
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV
30.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Clariant AG
30.04.20
Vontobel: Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
30.04.20
SMI-Schwergewichte machen den Spielverderber
30.04.20
Weekly Hits: Fintech – Beschleunigte Disruption / Goldminen – Verwerfungen als Chance
27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Schroders: Five key developments in EM debt in the coronavirus crisis
29.04.20
Q&A: Could now be the time to invest in healthcare?
29.04.20
Schroders: So erkennen Anleger Greenwasher
mehr
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nikkei geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende - China geschlossen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Boeing treibt 25 Milliarden Dollar auf - keine Staatshilfen
April 2020: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Boeing besorgt sich über Anleihen 25 Milliarden US-Dollar - Aktie dreht ins Minus
EZB veröffentlicht Corona-Szenarien für 2020 und 2021
April 2020: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Atlassian macht mehr Umsatz und Gewinn - Aktie dreht ins Plus
Ryanair erwartet hohe Quartalsverluste - Aktie bricht ein
Die grössten digitalen Münzen: Verlierer und Gewinner der Kryptos 2019

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht tiefrot ins lange Wochenende -- DAX knickt schlussendlich ein
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX gaben am Donnerstag deutlich nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB