31.08.2020 01:30:00

Hyundai and BTS Launch Hyundai's Dedicated EV Brand IONIQ song "IONIQ: I'm On It"

  • Hyundai and BTS collaborate on music for the first time
  • The new brand music is available for free download starting, 31st Aug. on the Hyundai Worldwide website (https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en), and the music video will premiere on Hyundai's official YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/hyundaiworldwide) on 2nd Sep.
  • The song gives voice in line with IONIQ's goal of providing eco-friendly individualized electric mobility by showing the experiences of BTS members
  • Embodying the company's smart mobility vision, IONIQ aims to offer connected lifestyle experiences with plans to launch three innovative EVs over the next three years
  • The limited-edition music player shaped like a cassette tape will be given to the winners of an online event on Hyundai's social media channels

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company and Global superstars BTS are releasing a new song, "IONIQ: I'm On It," as a following event to Hyundai Motor's launch campaign of its new dedicated EV brand "IONIQ in charge of turning the world". BTS' first music project with Hyundai will be available for free download on the brand's website at 7:00 PM (KST) on Aug. 31st. The music video will premiere on the company's official worldwide YouTube channel (@HyundaiWorldwide) at 11:00 AM (KST), Sep. 2nd.

The brand song "IONIQ: I'm On It" gives voice in line with IONIQ's goal to offer customer centric EV experiences centered on connected lifestyle solutions. The song's lyrics—sung and rapped by BTS's RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook—express feelings of discovery, curiosity, hope, creativity, and inspiration for the future, affirmed by the refrain 'IONIQ takes me there.' The music video will feature the Hyundai's latest concept EV Prophecy unveiled in March.

As Hyundai Motor's new dedicated EV brand, IONIQ reinforces the company's commitment to clean mobility and reflects its ongoing transformation as a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. IONIQ aims to offer customer centric EV experiences centered on connected lifestyle solutions in line with Hyundai's vision of 'Progress for Humanity'. Under IONIQ, Hyundai Motor plans to introduce three new dedicated EV models over the next four years with more innovative models to follow, including IONIQ 5, a mid-sized CUV, IONIQ 6, a sedan, and IONIQ 7, a large SUV.

"I hope Hyundai and BTS's new collaboration song encourages the band's global fan base as well as our customers to draw their attention to Hyundai's vision for clean mobility, which is being realized through the new IONIQ EV brand," said Wonhong Cho, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officier at Hyundai Motor Company.

Global CMO, Wonhong Cho added: "Hyundai Motor and BTS have continued to collaborate to spread the value of the positive energy they pursue together beyond advertising specific vehicle. The new IONIQ lineup is Hyundai Motor's answer to environmental problems and sustainable global communities that Millennials and Gen-Z generations are concerned about, and we will show the substance through the acceleration of the EV vision for future." he said. "We will communicate the customer centric EV experiences that IONIQ brand will bring, sincerely to many fans and customers around the world through the brand music.

Fans who want to further celebrate IONIQ with BTS can participate in an online event for a chance to win a limited-edition cassette tape-shaped music player. The music player contains two tracks – "IONIQ: I'm On It" and individual messages from each member of the band.

