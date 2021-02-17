SMI 10’809 -0.9%  SPI 13’495 -1.0%  Dow 31’563 0.1%  DAX 13’909 -1.1%  Euro 1.0822 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’700 -0.7%  Gold 1’772 -1.3%  Bitcoin 46’855 6.6%  Dollar 0.8991 0.7%  Öl 64.4 1.3% 
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Declares Quarterly Dividend

CLEVELAND, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 31.75 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid March 16, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021. 

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications.  The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names.  Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale include Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines, and Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names.  Hyster-Yale also has significant joint ventures in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO) and in China (Hyster-Yale Maximal).  For more information about Hyster-Yale and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

