18.07.2019 17:30:00

Hypur's Tyler Beuerlein to Bring Industry Expertise to Cannabis Panel at NCIA Forum

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypur Inc. (Hypur) is pleased to announce that Executive Vice President of Business Development Tyler Beuerlein will be speaking next week at the National Cannabis Industry Association's (NCIA) CannaVest West forum. Tyler is speaking on the panel covering "Banking Considerations & Solutions for Investments in the US Cannabis Industry."

The CannaVest West forum is the industry's only officially sponsored trade association investment forum where single and multi-family offices, institutional investors, cannabis companies looking to showcase their products/services and investment funds looking to raise capital will convene. This forum will run in conjunction with NCIA's Cannabis Business Summit and Expo which is the industry's only premier, business-to-business event empowering the industry through education and commerce. The show embodies NCIA's core values – education, advocacy and community. 

Beuerlein is known in the cannabis industry as an exemplary speaker, speaking on topics such as banking cannabis, regulatory issues and the current climate of the marijuana industry. He currently serves on the NCIA's Banking and Financial Services Committee as chairman and will bring his expertise to the NCIA panel.

"It's an honor to have the opportunity to share the stage with fellow industry experts at this year's NCIA Cannabis Business Summit and Expo," said Beuerlein regarding his speaking engagement, which also includes Sundie Seefried of Partner Colorado Credit Union and Frank Carrere of PROHBTD.

Beuerlein has been at the forefront of Hypur's expansion efforts for over four years and, during that time, has interacted with financial institutions, government officials and regulatory bodies regarding the state-legal cannabis industry. He has been a part of NCIA's Banking and Financial Services Committee for two years.

About Hypur 
Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Hypur provides technology that helps financial institutions serve highly regulated and cash-intensive industries, like cannabis, by filling the gaps between traditional banking systems and the unique regulatory demands of these businesses. Hypur also offers electronic payment solutions for industries without access to traditional payment systems, or when traditional payment systems aren't a good fit. To learn more, visit hypur.com. 

About NCIA 
National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) is the largest cannabis trade association in the U.S. and the only organization broadly representing cannabis-related businesses at the national level. NCIA promotes the growth of a responsible and legitimate cannabis industry and works toward a favorable social, economic and legal environment for that industry in the United States. 

Media Contact: 
Becky Montchal 
Bmontchal@hypur.com 

Related Images

hypur-logo.jpg
Hypur Logo
Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hypurs-tyler-beuerlein-to-bring-industry-expertise-to-cannabis-panel-at-ncia-forum-300887415.html

SOURCE Hypur Inc.

