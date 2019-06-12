Hypothesis Taps Michelle Castle as Chief Strategy Officer; Announces Expansion to Chicago

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypothesis, a leading insights, design, and strategy agency, today formally announced the appointment of Michelle Castle as Chief Strategy Officer. In her new role at Hypothesis, Michelle will be working on a number of growth and strategic initiatives designed to support the company mission of "helping important brands do amazing things."

Managing Partner, Jeff Seltzer, noted, "Michelle brings an extremely impressive skill set to Hypothesis and will play a very strong role in helping us achieve short and long-term goals. Her impact will be immediate with existing clients, new clients, and with our entire staff. We look forward to doing some exciting things together."

Before joining Hypothesis, Castle served as CEO at DB5. Previously, she was U.S. CEO and Managing Partner at Hall & Partners for 13 years. She's also held senior positions at Millward Brown and IRi.

"Hypothesis has a unique offering that integrates strategy, insights, and design to provide holistic solutions for our clients and thus greater impact," Castle commented, "I'm thrilled to join an independent agency comprised of wonderfully talented, collaborative, and curious people at such a dynamic point in its growth."

In addition to announcing Michelle's new role, Hypothesis is also excited to announce expansion to Chicago. Under Michelle's guidance, Hypothesis will soon open its third U.S. office (Hypothesis is headquartered in Los Angeles, with an office in Seattle.)

Maria Stark, CEO and founder of Hypothesis, said, "Expanding to a dynamic, vibrant city like Chicago allows us to better service existing clients, and reach new clients, as well as tap into an incredible pool of talent. We look forward to building on the amazing culture and spirit of our Los Angeles and Seattle locations."

Hypothesis is an AMA Top 50 agency that uses insights, strategy and design to help important brands do amazing things. We specialize in high-stake questions that take creative, multi-dimensional approaches, thoughtful strategy and a broad business perspective. Our approach combines inventive consumer-centric qualitative research, advanced analytics, strategic thinking and data visualization. Our Momentum strategy team turns insight into application with downstream marketing and implementation planning. And our award-winning Design team translates complex information into compelling, easy-to-understand deliverables to socialize learnings and engage teams. Founded in 2000, Hypothesis is one of the largest independent agencies and works primarily with global Fortune 500 companies and important brands of all sizes. We are headquartered in LA with offices in Seattle and a Chicago office coming soon. Learn more at www.hypothesisgroup.com.

