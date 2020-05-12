hyperCORE International Adds a New Partner Site

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- hyperCORE International, a U.S.-based integrated research organization, announced the addition of Quality Clinical Research (QCR) as a new partner to accommodate the organization's rapid business growth.

The partnership with QCR, based in Omaha, Nebraska, represents a 12% growth of the hyperCORE International organization in its first year of operation. This expansion is the first implementation of a strategic 2020 growth plan to facilitate increased services for hyperCORE International's CRO and sponsor partnerships.

"hyperCORE is most pleased to announce the addition of QCR to our organization," said Mark Lacy, of Benchmark Research and CEO of hyperCORE International. "QCR not only expands our geographical coverage to the mid-west, but moreover, to the outstanding quality of independent research companies to our offerings."

"Quality Clinical Research strives to stay on the cutting edge of medicine and research studies. That's why we're proud to announce our partnership with hyperCORE International," said Seneca Harrison, Vice President of the newly added QCR. "Partnering with like-minded individuals will give us the opportunity to collaborate with great sites to reach the entire state of Nebraska and ultimately enhance patient experience, which is always our top priority."

If you are interested in becoming a member of hyperCORE's expanding and exceptional organization please contact Michael Casey Executive Director of hyperCORE via email at to begin the process mcasey@hypercoreinternational.com

About hyperCORE International:

Formed in 2019, hyperCORE International is a super network of highly experienced and awarded clinical research site/network companies. It is an industry leader, providing Phase I-IV clinical trial services with more than 90 active research sites across the globe. hyperCORE International is the second-largest clinical research site organization in the world. Its member companies have more than 100 years of combined experience and completed more than 6,000 studies helping to evaluate thousands of new drugs and treatments in more than 60,000 patients. Each member operates as an independent company but integrates common functions to streamline business and clinical operations through harmonization and sharing of best practices.

hyperCORE International is committed to the highest standard of research excellence with subject safety, data integrity, rapid study startup, competitive enrollment, and outstanding subject retention as top priorities. Its members have won numerous awards for performance, quality, and innovation.

Learn more at http://www.hyperCOREinternational.com

About Quality Clinical Research:

Quality Clinical Research (QCR) originated in Omaha, NE in 2004, and has conducted more than 350 trials in phases II-IV. QCR partners with a network of local physicians to conduct trials in therapeutic areas including internal medicine, infectious disease, surgery, pediatrics, gastroenterology, rheumatology, dermatology and women's health.

