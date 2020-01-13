+++ Jetzt in Aktien, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren und dabei von hohem Einzahlungsbonus profitieren +++ -w-
13.01.2020 10:15:00

HyperBorean Selected for Climate Innovations Exchange, (CLIX) in Abu Dhabi

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HyperBorean, a Wichita based company has been selected to attend the Climate Innovations Exchange (CLIX) in Abu Dhabi.

The Climate Innovations Exchange, (CLIX) supports the UAE's Ministry of Climate Change and Environment strategy to enable the sourcing and funding of climate change solutions and technologies. CLIX is a global marketplace located in Abu Dhabi, UAE, an initiative from January 13-16th and is a part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. CLIX connects entrepreneurs, innovators and investors globally to facilitate partnerships that will power climate change solutions.

HyperBorean, founded in 2013 by Todd Gentry, invented an air conditioning compressor that converts waste heat into a power source for cooling. By using a heat source like concentrated solar power (CSP) the technology can be used to cool structures without the need for grid power.

Refrigeration and cooling is listed as the #1 solution to fight climate change in the book Drawdown: The Most Comprehensive Plan Ever Proposed to Reverse Global Warming, by Paul Hawken. This international event will propel HyperBorean into the global market.

As a CLIX finalist, HyperBorean will have an exhibition at the event and the opportunity to pitch in front of an investor panel and international audience. HyperBorean has also benefitted from export program KITSAP with the Kansas Department of Commerce and advice from Director Glen Roberts from the US Department of Commerce.

"Global exposure can help bring resources and thought leadership back to rural Kansas." said Patrick Hosty, Director of Business Development.
"The willingness of CLIX to fund our appearance at their event was a validation of the importance of the problem we are solving and of the value of our product." said Hosty.

In 2019, 41 finalists showcased their inventions at CLIX Marketplace in Abu Dhabi, and reported a total of $53.9 million USD of potential involvement in projects and investment intent in the region.

"We are very excited about our path to market in the US and also very pleased to now be making connections in the Middle East and globally through the World Future Energy Summit. Having local resources like the export assistance from KS Dept. of Commerce and US Department of Commerce was enhanced with assistance from Jeff Macon the Program manager for the Water, Energy, Technology Center at the Lyles Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and HyperBorean's 2019 participation at the Blue Valley Venture Accelerator " said Todd Gentry, CEO of HyperBorean.

###

HyperBorean, http://www.coldfromheat.com, reduces the energy costs for air-conditioning by providing off-grid air conditioning which allows for greater resiliency at installations that have mission-critical cooling needs during grid failures. HyperBorean's technology also increases the lifespan of legacy refrigeration equipment by reducing its daily run time. One of our customer's greatest pain points is losing cooling at remote sites due to grid failure or equipment failure. The second greatest pain point is the cost of energy used for cooling. HyperBorean's solution addresses both in addition to allowing for more agile deployment of refrigeration solutions.

 

SOURCE HyperBorean

