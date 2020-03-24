24.03.2020 01:00:00

Hyland leverages Amazon Web Services to offer cloud solutions in Japan to support growth

Strategic location to support demand for secure, dependable cloud solutions and business continuity in-region

CLEVELAND, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider with more than 16 years of experience in delivering secure cloud solutions, is expanding the footprint of its Hyland Cloud. Hyland will leverage Amazon Web Services (AWS) to host Hyland Cloud solutions in the AWS Asia Pacific (Tokyo) Region.

By working with AWS, Hyland offers an in-region option to support its growing cloud business and strategic operations in Japan — meeting organizations' data sovereignty and localization preferences. The demand for such cloud services is growing across the myriad geographies served by Hyland.

"AWS provides greater agility, enabling us to deliver solutions to customers quicker than ever in new regions and emerging markets. AWS also improves our ability to scale in Japan as we continue to see an increase in customers and prospective customers seeking a Hyland Cloud solution," said Patrick Mulcahy, vice president of Global Cloud Services at Hyland.

Hyland has already successfully migrated a customer in Japan, leveraging the Hyland Cloud on AWS to drive innovative solutions and increase operational efficiency. The Hyland Cloud is purpose-built to support content services solutions and ensures data stored within is protected by the highest levels of digital and physical security protocols. Content stored in the Hyland Cloud is secure and available, with disaster recovery and business continuity enforced in tandem.

"Organizations are progressively prioritizing cloud solutions because of the value they deliver for increased security and efficiency. We've seen an incredible 300 percent increase in customers deploying cloud solutions, and expect that number to continue to grow," said Marc Cianciolo, director, Global Cloud Services at Hyland. "By working with AWS in Japan, we can deliver a safe, secure, and reliable option for organizations from two trusted cloud providers."

The Hyland Cloud supports more than 1175 global organizations in 29 countries. The privately managed cloud is configured and maintained to provide maximum security, demonstrated by ongoing audits and adherence to strict ISO-based policies.

To learn more about the Hyland Cloud, visit Hyland.com/Cloud.

About Hyland
Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

Media contact:
Megan Larsen
+1 440-788-4988
megan.larsen@hyland.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/456686/Hyland_Software_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Hyland

