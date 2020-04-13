+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
13.04.2020 19:39:00

Hyland launches Hyland Credentials for Higher Education

CLEVELAND, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider, has launched Hyland Credentials for Higher Education, a digital credentialing solution for educational records including diplomas, transcripts, certificates and badges. Built in a blockchain-secured format, Hyland Credentials are instantly shareable and verifiable from anywhere – enabling educational institutions to create and issue official school records faster in digital formats.

Hyland Software, Inc. Logo

Once issued, the digital credential is co-owned by both the institution and the recipient and can be viewed, shared and verified independent of any vendor network or proprietary software. Hyland's digital credentialing solution helps schools and universities eliminate paper, improve efficiencies, combat fraud and enhance brand visibility for a better student experience.

"Hyland Credentials for Higher Education is the only blockchain-based credentialing solution within the industry and provides a comprehensive system to issue official records using a blockchain-anchored format that is instantly verifiable anywhere in the world," said Kevin Flanagan, director of higher education and government sales at Hyland. "This solution transforms the way colleges and universities issue diplomas and certificates."

Hyland Credentials was developed on the blockchain-credentialing solution acquired though its acquisition of Learning Machine. The solution is built on Blockcerts – an open standard to issue, store, share and verify blockchain-based official records. The solution makes managing standards-compliant records at scale simple, allowing any organization to easily design their records, import recipient data, issue records and manage the entire credentialing life cycle.

Unlike traditional PDF records, digital credentials are self-attesting – meaning employers, schools and governments can instantly verify them without needing to look them up in a database or check with an issuing institution. Records are also both human and machine readable, allowing educational institutions to recreate the paper or pdf-based design in a digital format for brand continuity and recognition

"The current situation is reinforcing digital transformation strategies that were already well underway. While self-verifying digital credentials are particularly valuable during a time of social distancing, they will be increasingly required to do business in a transnational, virtual economy as students graduate and seek employment in a global marketplace that has fundamentally changed," Flanagan said.

For more information about the move toward self-verifying, recipient owned digital credentials visit Hyland.com/HigherEducation.

About Hyland
Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

Media contact:
Megan Larsen
+1 440-788-4988
megan.larsen@hyland.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyland-launches-hyland-credentials-for-higher-education-301039484.html

SOURCE Hyland

