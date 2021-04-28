Hyland hires Will Milewski as Senior Vice President of Cloud Infrastructure and Operations

CLEVELAND, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider and pioneer delivering cloud content services solutions, has hired a new executive to support its cloud growth and modernization strategy. Will Milewski will serve as Hyland's first Senior Vice President, Cloud Infrastructure and Operations, responsible for positioning Hyland's cloud growth strategy across its content services and intelligent automation product portfolio. Overseeing Hyland's cloud services and infrastructure teams, Milewski will report to John Phelan, chief product officer, to ensure the cohesive integration of its cloud strategy, close collaboration with Hyland's executive team and alignment with the highest priority corporate and product initiatives.

Milewski is a proven leader in cloud, SaaS, development operations and data center management, with experience supporting digital transformation strategies while running large-scale, successful SaaS implementations. His background in architecture, run-time management, design, implementation, execution and operational excellence will support Hyland's cloud vision to be the world-class leader delivering cloud-based content services and intelligent automation solutions.

"Hyland's cloud-first vision and technology modernization strategies are a top priority to deliver the innovative applications our customers expect in the new normal and align with business priorities to ensure future success," said John Phelan, chief product officer at Hyland. "Will brings extensive cloud knowledge, experience, passion and business savvy we need to bolster our offerings and drive our cloud initiatives to the next level to best support our customers and partners."

In his role, Milewski will collaborate closely with Hyland's executive team and technology experts to align corporate and product priorities and ensure they are supported through simple cloud deployments. Building on the cloud foundation Hyland has built over the last 15 years, Milewski will help accelerate Hyland's path to modernization to scale its services and support continued growth.

"I'm looking forward to building on the cloud success Hyland has achieved natively and through acquisition and will work to accelerate its momentum to bring the Hyland Experience Platform (HxP), its multitenant, cloud-native platform, to market," Milewski said. "Infusing my years as a cloud leader into a cloud-first product team approach will add depth to the overall cloud vision. I'm excited to join a company that places such great emphasis on delivering the best-in-class solutions for its customers."

To learn more about Hyland's cloud-first vision and roadmap to launch the Hyland Experience Platform, visit Hyland.com/Cloud.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

Media contact:

Megan Larsen

+1 440.788.4988

Megan.Larsen@Hyland.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyland-hires-will-milewski-as-senior-vice-president-of-cloud-infrastructure-and-operations-301279043.html

SOURCE Hyland