19.02.2020 01:00:00

Hyland acquires blockchain-credentialing provider Learning Machine

CLEVELAND, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider, announced its acquisition of Learning Machine, an innovator in blockchain-anchored digital credentialing solutions. The acquisition was effective February 1, 2020.

Learning Machine is a pioneer in leveraging blockchain technology to authenticate documents and content. Its credentialing solution facilitates the creation and sharing of blockchain-secured digital records that are recipient owned, vendor independent and verifiable anywhere. The Learning Machine Issuing System allows any organization to easily design their records, import recipient data, issue records and manage the entire credentialing lifecycle. The system allows governments, companies and educational institutions to issue blockchain records at scale, rooted in any blockchain they choose.

"This acquisition is a major step toward our goal of revolutionizing the way organizations electronically exchange trusted records," said Bill Priemer, president and CEO of Hyland. "The addition of Learning Machine's digital credentialing solutions to Hyland's content services platform will enable our customers to generate and manage digital documents that are both easily shareable and instantly verifiable."

"The use of blockchain technology for digital credentialing has become an increasingly urgent need as governments, educational institutions and organizations seek to combat fraud, mitigate risk and relieve administrative burdens associated with the exchange of content," said Chris Jagers, CEO of Learning Machine. "This acquisition creates significant value for Learning Machine customers who will gain the full benefit of Hyland's notable support, partnership and accountability."

One of the most prevalent uses of the Learning Machine technology today is the issuing of digitally secured diplomas and transcripts for and by higher education institutions. With over 900 of these institutions already leveraging the Hyland content services platform, these customers stand to benefit from Learning Machine's ability to share and deliver authenticated content. Additionally, Hyland looks forward to accelerating the diversification of Learning Machine solutions across the vertical markets and geographies in which Hyland is already well positioned to help organizations deliver better experiences to the people they serve.

Hyland will continue to support Learning Machine's current solutions and customers as it integrates the technology into existing platform offerings.

For more information about Hyland and its leading content services platform, visit Hyland.com.

For more information about Learning Machine's digital credentialing system, visit LearningMachine.com.

About Hyland
Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

About Learning Machine
Learning Machine is a leading provider of blockchain credentialing solutions based on the Blockcerts open standard, enabling customers around the world to issue verifiable digital records at scale. Find us at LearningMachine.com.

Media contact:
Megan Larsen
+1 440-788-4988
Megan.Larsen@Hyland.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/456686/Hyland_Software_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Hyland

