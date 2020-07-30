Hygiene20-The Only Smart Backpack With Complete Sanitizing Features Just Launched on Kickstarter

NEWARK, Del., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The smart bag industry is full of products offering various smart features and solutions, but Hygiene20 Backpack takes it to the next level! Hygiene20 is the new way of making sanitation accessible.

Hygiene20 Backpack is the perfect combination of advanced sanitizing tools and smart design. The idea of having a backpack which not only carries your stuff but also provides complete sanitation to your stuff, hit us during the pandemic. So, we decided to make it happen.

Based on innovative engineering and design concepts, Hygiene20 successfully addresses current problems faced by every single person. The smart backpack maintains your personal hygiene, keeps you safe from germs without compromising the style and comfort.

The first backpack with UV-C Sanitizing boasts a number of advanced features:

Hygiene-related features



UV Light Sanitizer – built inside the main compartment to ensure your stuff is completely sanitized and germ-free. The lights turn on automatically when the backpack closes. The 265 nm wavelength guarantees complete sanitation of the items inside. The sanitation process is over in a couple of minutes and the lights turn off automatically when finished.

Sanitizer E-Dispenser - no need to dig inside your backpack for your hand sanitizer. With a single touch of a sensor button, Hygiene20 will provide you with a certain portion of sanitizer gel keeping your hands clean and safe from germs.

Fast Access Wipe Pocket – skip the hassle of digging inside your backpack for your wet wipes as well. You can easily access them on the left pocket of the backpack. The outer flap with magnetic closure ensures that whatever inside is air-tight and safe.

Hygiene Hand – a simple solution to complex problems. Just use Hygiene Hand for touching the germiest surfaces like elevator buttons and door handles without fearing to get infected.

Smart-tech features



Wireless Charger - the wireless charging pocket inside the main compartment will charge your smartphone and Airpods sanitizing them at the same time.

Detachable Organizing Pad – keep your stuff organized and easily find your small items, be it a pen, a lipstick or your Airpods.

Illumination Inside - the main compartment lights up when opened in the darkness, so you can find anything inside your backpack fast and easy.

The concept for Hygiene20 Backpack was created by a team of innovation-oriented enthusiasts, hygiene and tech lovers. The team consists of 20 design and engineering specialists with over 10 years of design and manufacturing background. Our main mission is to make your lives easier and sanitation habits more accessible.

You can now pre-order the world's first backpack with UV-C light Sanitizer https://www.hygiene20.com/backpack/

Campaign on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/backpack/hygiene20-the-only-backpack-with-smart-sanitizing-features?ref=7xlnr3

Get our Press Kit here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1EklnaX1W5cGzGMo8ZVXOMEbZO-y0EAKd

SOURCE Hygiene20