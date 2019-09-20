+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
Hyduke Announces Management Changes

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

LEDUC, AB, Sept. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Hyduke Energy Services Inc. ("Hyduke" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press release of September 5, 2019 regarding the resignation of Nick Cristiano as the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, Patrick F. Ross, President and Chief Executive Officer, will assume the responsibilities for the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary positions until a qualified successor for Mr. Cristiano has been identified and joins the Company.

Hyduke also announces that, effective September 27, 2019, Boyd Mahon has resigned as the Vice-President Operations of the Company.  Hyduke wishes to thank Mr. Mahon for his contributions and efforts and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

Hyduke has begun the process of seeking a qualified replacement for Mr. Mahon.

About the Company

Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HYD", Hyduke Energy Services Inc. is a fabrication and installation business serving the agrifood, municipal, construction and energy markets - both conventional and renewable.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Hyduke Energy Services Inc.

