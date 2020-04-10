Hydroxychloroquine Secured by Valor Compounding Pharmacy

BERKELEY, Calif., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor Compounding Pharmacy has obtained hydroxychloroquine in an effort to offer continued treatment for patients with lupus, malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, and other medical applications. Valor developed a plan to reasonably dispense the medication so as not to jeopardize the needs of patients with chronic conditions. Valor recognized that this pharmaceutical ingredient would quickly be in high demand and scarce in supply due to media announcements surrounding COVID-19. Valor proactively sourced hydroxychloroquine to ensure it could be a resource to support physicians in guaranteeing continued care for their patients. Valor will dispense through hospitals, clinics, licensed physicians, healthcare systems, and institutions.

"This crisis highlights the myriad of challenges in all facets of our current supply chain system. Valor Compounding Pharmacy is fortunate to have secured hydroxychloroquine in order to offer security to those patients with previous chronic medical conditions," said Rick Niemi, Valor Compounding Pharmacy CEO. "In addition to making and donating hand sanitizer to frontline healthcare workers, hydroxychloroquine aids in our collective efforts to fight the COVID-19 war. While supplies of the drug are highly limited, and in some cases, unavailable, Valor is actively making capsules and oral suspensions for patients in need, pursuant to a valid prescription."

Valor Compounding Pharmacy can provide the hydroxychloroquine directly to patients with a valid prescription. All prescriptions must bear a written diagnosis from the prescriber. To ensure that patients have the medications they need, Valor Compounding Pharmacy will not fill any prescriptions for either presumptive positive patients or prophylactic use of hydroxychloroquine related to coronavirus.



Valor Compounding Pharmacy is also a partner to research scientists and clinical investigators who are interested in hydroxychloroquine for their studies and clinical trials.



For more information, visit us online at https://www.valorcompounding.com or call Valor Compounding Pharmacy at 510-548-8777. Valor accepts prescriptions by phone, fax 510-548-0305, or via e-prescribe.

About Valor

Valor Compounding Pharmacy, Inc. is a multi-state licensed 503A facility housing both sterile and non-sterile laboratories, located in Berkeley, CA.

Valor is a specialized pharmacy that customizes medications to fit the unique needs of the individual patient. Our goal is to reinvent the pharmacy from a reactive vendor to a proactive partner in patient health care. We do that by optimizing turnaround time, being data driven, and reducing patient anxiety. Our focus is on non-sterile and sterile, hazardous and non-hazardous compounded medication, and we worth with a network of providers, patients, health systems / institutions, and research scientists in multiple states in the United States.

