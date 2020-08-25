25.08.2020 01:55:00

Hydropower Day 2020 highlights importance of partnerships in the future of America's first renewable resource

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Department of Energy's Water Power Technology Office and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers signed a Federal Hydropower generation memorandum of understanding at Hoover Dam today. The MOU provides for a collaborative working relationship that prioritizes similar goals and aligns ongoing and future renewable energy development efforts among the three agencies. See the MOU.

"Cooperation with our federal, industry partners and electricity customers ensures hydropower will continue to power American innovation and ingenuity, as it has throughout our nation's history," said Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman. "Hydropower Day underscores our federal commitment to investing in hydropower, the backbone of our nation's electrical grid."

Hydropower Day is sponsored annually by the National Hydropower Association and celebrates 127 years of hydropower's renewable and reliable contributions to our nation's clean energy infrastructure. Hydropower is a unique resource, critical to America's future, which supports the integration of other renewables like wind and solar onto the grid.

"Reclamation continues to invest in strategies that improve and increase the stability and value of the hydropower for states, Tribes, and customers. This MOU strengthens our collective commitment to provide affordable, environmentally sustainable hydropower for America's energy needs today and, in the future," said Commissioner Burman.

Reclamation's hydropower program supports Administration and Department of the Interior domestic energy security initiatives to develop hydropower on federal water resource projects through collaborative regulatory reform, innovation, and outreach. Learn more about Reclamation's role in hydropower at https://www.usbr.gov/power/.

 

SOURCE Bureau of Reclamation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 48.87
3.21 %
UBS Group 11.19
2.29 %
Swiss Life Hldg 373.10
1.88 %
CieFinRichemont 59.74
1.84 %
Swiss Re 74.32
1.84 %
Alcon 53.90
0.82 %
Nestle 110.74
0.67 %
Swisscom 518.80
0.62 %
Roche Hldg G 321.60
0.39 %
Novartis 78.63
0.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

24.08.20
Vontobel: Las Vegas für Ihr Portfolio
24.08.20
Mögen die Spiele beginnen
24.08.20
Gold, Dollar Signaling Inflation Risk?
21.08.20
SMI kommt seit Tagen kaum vom Fleck
20.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum Anleger auf Zucker achten sollten
14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Fehler sollte man beim Aktienkauf unbedingt vermeiden
Sulzer kauft Hersteller von Pen-Injektoren für 100 Millionen Euro - Sulzer-Aktie legt zu
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger zündet Kursrakete
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Börsenanleger aufgepasst: So erkennt man die nächste Wachstumsaktie
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 34: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
SMI beendet Handel deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst über 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen starten höher in neue Woche -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Novartis-Aktie im Plus: Novartis-Chef sieht keine rasche Wende bei der Corona-Pandemie
ARYZTA-VR-Kandidat Jordi will ARYZTA in fünf Jahren wieder fitmachen - ARYZTA-Aktie freundlich
Apple will Kartellvorwürfe in Südkorea gegen 70 Millionen Euro beilegen - Apple-Aktie steigt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handel deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst über 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen starten höher in neue Woche -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Die heimischen Märkte wiesen im Montagshandel grüne Vorzeichen aus. Auch der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich in der neuen Woche deutlich fester. An den US-Börsen ging es zum Wochenbeginn aufwärts. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Montag nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB